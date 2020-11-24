Ruehlicke Leads Northeastern on Final Day of Husky Virtual Invitational

Courtesy: Northeastern Athletics

BOSTON – Annika Ruehlicke clocked personal-best performances in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events with times of 24.26 and 51.64, respectively, to lead the Northeastern women’s swimming and diving team on Sunday at the Husky Virtual Invitational inside Barletta Natatorium. Ruehlicke’s time in the 100 free ranks 19th in mid-major swimming.

Grace Miller posted a lifetime-best time of 2:01.82 in the 200 backstroke, just beating teammate Bailey Smith’s season-best time of 2:01.94. Those times rank No. 10 and 11 in the country for mid-major swimming.

Mary Banick tallied a first-place finish in the 1650 free with the ninth-fastest time in mid-major swimming at 17:06.96. Nikita Pelletier swam a personal-best time of 2:05.64 to win the 200 butterfly, just ahead of teammate Alyssa Reilly’s time of 2:06.15.