Daniel Wiffen: I Learnt A Lot From My 400, Looking Forward To 1500 (Quotes From Day 4)

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 of competition is over and two athletes won the first World title ever of their nations, Irish Daniel Wiffen and Hong Kong Siobhan Haughey. Surprise in the 50 breast with the win in a huge performance for Sam Williamson. Here are the quotes from the athletes right after their races in Day 4 of 2024 World Championships

DANIEL WIFFEN (IRL)

Gold medallist in the 800 freestyle in a time of 7:40.94.

“Obviously everything started from that world record about two months ago, and it’s just been going up and up. And to finish off this part of the season with the world champs gold medal, I mean it’s amazing. Next event 1500 on Saturday, and I’m just looking forward to that of course.

I think I learnt a lot from my 400 at the start of the week. Obviously I was in that world final, I came seventh and I really did that race wrong. I swam off everybody else instead of doing what I know best. And I am one of the fastest in the world in this 800. So my goal was just to swim it the way I want to swim it and not let anybody else affect it. And I think that’s what I’m really happy that I did tonight, because I think it shows that I’m kind of growing up 22 years old. I’m trying to do what I do. Of course, it’s.

I love pressure, I mean, I did feel a bit in the courtroom. I was just trying to relax, though, and stay in my own zone. But obviously there’s going to be pressure there in a world Champs final.”

GREGORIO PALTRINIERI (ITA)

Bronze medallist in the 800 freestyle in a time of 7:42.98.

I mean it’s always about the finish, also in open water, in the 5 k. I lost a lot of position at the touch in the relay and we got the silver and not the gold because one tenth of a second and now today was the same. It was a good race though. I mean, it’s always a bronze medal. I felt good, I felt better than yesterday.

Elijah was at the opposite of the pool I saw him at the star of the race but not at the end because Daniel came, he was in the middle, so I couldn’t see Elijah. I expected him (Daniel Wiffen) to be fast at this point of the season and for sure he’ll be so also in Paris. So it’s one of the biggest rival that I have.

SIOBHAN HAUGHEY (HKG)

Gold medallist in the 200 free in a time of 1:54.89.

“It means so much to me. Especially since the past few times I just missed out on the podium. It’s really special. And I obviously hope the time was a little better, I think there’s a lot to learn from this race but we still have a few more months till Paris, so hopefully we can just work on those things. And by the time we get to Paris, the competition would be even more competitive. I think it should be fun, it should be a very exciting race. I think I always have this natural speed, so I tend to go out a bit faster than everyone else. I think today I went a little bit too fast.

About the bronze medal in 100 breast and felt no pressure for that event:

“So 200 freestyle is the event that I typically train for. Obviously it’s still fun, but there’s a bit more pressure to that because this is my event. Before I walked out, I was just trying to tell myself, stay calm, stay relaxed and just enjoy it like I did in the hundred breast.”

TOMORU HONDA (JPN)

Gold medallist in the 200 butterfly in a time of 1:53.88.

“I’m so happy I want to say thank you to everyone. Thank you!

That the last 50 was so hard for me my arms so heavy, But I just kept moving, kept moving. And then I touched and just look at the scree and saw that I got the gold medal. I was so happy. . I got my ankle injured February 5th So I have still pain, but I just did my best in this race, so I’m so happy.”

SAM WILLIAMSON (AUS)

Gold medallist in the 50 breaststroke in a time 26.32.

About how it sounds to be a world champion:

“Someone actually said it before and I had to pause and ask them, am I really world champion? I think it is. I mean, it’s an incredible experience. I just wish everyone back home was here to celebrate it with me.

I was sitting at home watching the swimming and just thought, you know what? That could be me one day. So just put my head down and work my ass off to get there.

It wasn’t the best start. I didn’t pop up in front, and I knew as soon as I popped up I was going to have to work for it. But I just thought, don’t overdo it. Just execute the race I’ve practiced and just try and get your hands on the wall first.

Off the record

Aglaia P: “-Gregorio (Paltrinieri) told me that you cook a great pasta. Is it true?”

Sam W. “-Well, I do, I do an excellent carbonara. I love cooking.-”

Subtext: when Paltrinieri went to Melbourne to train with Mack Horton in 2018, a young Sam Williamson was part of that squad.