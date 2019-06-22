Daiya Seto Continues Best Time Trend With 4:07.95 4IM At Sette Colli

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

While competing on day 2 of the 2019 Sette Colli Trophy, 25-year-old Olympic medalist Daiya Seto laid waste to the men’s 400m IM field en route to clocking the fastest time in the world.

After establishing himself as the top-seeded swimmer of the morning heats with a time of 4:15.39, Seto threw down a menacing final mark of 4:07.95 for gold. That crushes Seto’s previous season-fastest and world #1 time of 4:09.25 he produced at the Hanamatsu Championships back in January, further distancing himself from the rest of the world’s would-be competitors.

In fact, the ANA swimmer’s 4:07.95 outing tonight represents a new lifetime best, slicing .05 off of his previous PB of 4:07.99 clocked at this very same meet 2 years ago. It was in that 2-man duel between Seto and Hungary’s David Verraszto where Verraszto logged the meet record mark of 4:07.47.

Verraszto’s meet record still stands, even after Seto’s reckoning, but the Hungarian had to settle for silver this time around in a distant 4:11.90.

Seto’s massive time tonight keeps him as the 8th fastest performer all-time and his performance represents the 25th fastest ever. His teammate Kosuke Hagino still keeps a lock on the Japanese National Record at 4:06.05 from when he won gold in Rio. Seto took Olympic bronze behind American Chase Kalisz in a time of 4:09.71, slower than tonight by just under 2 seconds.

This swim is simply par for the course for Seto this season, however, as the man has been a wrecking ball on his own best times resume. Besides trying out the 400m free and 100m fly events while competing Australia, nailing his first-ever sub-52-second time in the latter in 51.94, Seto has made major headway in breaststroke.

Seto fired of a big-time 59.79 at this year’s Japan Open to take the silver behind Yasuhiro Koseki, putting the world on notice that he is carefully crafting each and every leg of his IM to give American Chase Kalisz, the defending World Champion, a run for his money in Gwangju next month.