Daily Swim Coach Workout #80

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 9-12 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

‘Work WORKS’

1x

20 x 25 Choice on :30

[Every 5th Whole 25 UWD]



Rest 2:00

1x

+Gear of Your Choice

20 x 50 on 1:00

[1-5 DPS, 6-9 Descend 10 Hold]

Rest 2:00

1x

20 x 75 on 1:15

[O – FR, E – NO FR]

[Last 25 = Build to 100% + 2x UWDs or Pullout]



Rest 4:00

1x

20 x 100 on 1:20

[Every 4th = 100 IM RACE]



Rest 2:00

1x

+Snorkel + Pull Buoy

20 x 25 Freestyle Pull [Vertical Body + OPEN HIPS] on :30

Rest 1:40

20 x 25 Social Kick on :40