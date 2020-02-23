Daily Swim Coach Workout #80

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
‘Work WORKS’
1x
20 x 25 Choice on :30
[Every 5th Whole 25 UWD]
Rest 2:00
1x
+Gear of Your Choice
20 x 50 on 1:00
[1-5 DPS, 6-9 Descend 10 Hold]
Rest 2:00
1x
20 x 75 on 1:15
[O – FR, E – NO FR]
[Last 25 = Build to 100% + 2x UWDs or Pullout]
Rest 4:00
1x
20 x 100 on 1:20
[Every 4th = 100 IM RACE]
Rest 2:00
1x
+Snorkel + Pull Buoy
20 x 25 Freestyle Pull [Vertical Body + OPEN HIPS] on :30
Rest 1:40
20 x 25 Social Kick on :40
2020 NYE Practice with ASA’s NDG Group (11-14s)
Christopher Schlegel
Head Age Group Coach, All Star Aquatics
