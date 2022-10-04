Daily Swim Coach Workout #790

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: In-Season Recovery
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Advanced), Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Beginner)
- Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Recovery or Taper workout depending on the swimmer’s periodization and event.
Warmup [600]
300 choice swim
100 kick
200 easy free with paddles, no buoy
Pre Set [700]
6 x 50 @1:00/1:10
1&2 – 25 burst kick / 25 easy
3&4 – 25 over kick / 25 easy
5&6 – 25 choice drill / 25 swim technique
4 x 25 @:35/:40 choice
odd – fast sub kick or pulldown
even – first 12.5 fast
4 x 50 – first 15/25 & last 25/15 fast @1:00/1:10
1 x 100 easy choice
Main Set [1700]
4 x 150 [build by 50] @2:00-2:15
1 x 100 easy, include 1 x 25 NFC
2 x 200 negative split each @3:00-3:20
1 x 100 easy, include 1 x 25 NFC
1 x 400 aerobic PULL breathe every 2/4 strokes or 3/5, by 50
1 x 100 easy, include 1 x 25 NFC
Warm Down
100 kick choice
150 loosen choice, or until time ends
[set inspired by Prime Head Coach Cameron Higdon, adapted for Masters]
Prime Aquatics, Alcoa, TN
Coach Lana Burl, Masters Coach
[email protected]
lbendurance.com
USMS, USA Swimming, USA Triathlon
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
NFC = non free choice
Lana Burl
Masters Coach, Prime Aquatics
