Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #790

by Dan Dingman 0

October 04th, 2022 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  In-Season Recovery
  • Target age group:  23+ years old
  • Target level:  Masters (Advanced), Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Beginner)
  • Weeks until target meet:  12 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Meters
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Recovery or Taper workout depending on the swimmer’s periodization and event.

Warmup [600]
    300 choice swim
    100 kick
    200 easy free with paddles, no buoy

Pre Set [700]
    6 x 50 @1:00/1:10
    1&2 – 25 burst kick / 25 easy
        3&4 – 25 over kick / 25 easy
            5&6 – 25 choice drill / 25 swim technique
    4 x 25 @:35/:40 choice
        odd – fast sub kick or pulldown
        even – first 12.5 fast
    4 x 50 – first 15/25 & last 25/15 fast @1:00/1:10
    1 x 100 easy choice
    
Main Set [1700]
    4 x 150 [build by 50] @2:00-2:15
    1 x 100 easy, include 1 x 25 NFC
    2 x 200 negative split each @3:00-3:20
    1 x 100 easy, include 1 x 25 NFC
    1 x 400 aerobic PULL breathe every 2/4 strokes or 3/5, by 50
    1 x 100 easy, include 1 x 25 NFC
    
Warm Down
    100 kick choice
    150 loosen choice, or until time ends

[set inspired by Prime Head Coach Cameron Higdon, adapted for Masters]
    
Prime Aquatics, Alcoa, TN www.primeaq.com
Coach Lana Burl, Masters Coach
[email protected]
lbendurance.com
USMS, USA Swimming, USA Triathlon

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

NFC = non free choice


Lana Burl
Masters Coach, Prime Aquatics

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!