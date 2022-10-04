Daily Swim Coach Workout #790

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: In-Season Recovery

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Advanced), Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Beginner)

Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Recovery or Taper workout depending on the swimmer’s periodization and event.

Warmup [600]

300 choice swim

100 kick

200 easy free with paddles, no buoy

Pre Set [700]

6 x 50 @1:00/1:10

1&2 – 25 burst kick / 25 easy

3&4 – 25 over kick / 25 easy

5&6 – 25 choice drill / 25 swim technique

4 x 25 @:35/:40 choice

odd – fast sub kick or pulldown

even – first 12.5 fast

4 x 50 – first 15/25 & last 25/15 fast @1:00/1:10

1 x 100 easy choice



Main Set [1700]

4 x 150 [build by 50] @2:00-2:15

1 x 100 easy, include 1 x 25 NFC

2 x 200 negative split each @3:00-3:20

1 x 100 easy, include 1 x 25 NFC

1 x 400 aerobic PULL breathe every 2/4 strokes or 3/5, by 50

1 x 100 easy, include 1 x 25 NFC



Warm Down

100 kick choice

150 loosen choice, or until time ends

[set inspired by Prime Head Coach Cameron Higdon, adapted for Masters]



Prime Aquatics, Alcoa, TN www.primeaq.com

Coach Lana Burl, Masters Coach

[email protected]

lbendurance.com

USMS, USA Swimming, USA Triathlon