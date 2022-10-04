Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct 5-11, 2022

Comments: 1

It’s the second edition of our weekly college previews for the 2022-23 season. This week there are some top-ranked teams in action during the weekdays including Ohio State against Cleveland State on Wednesday. Also competing on Wednesday will be a showdown between Kentucky and Indiana. Notably, the two teams were 11th and 12th at 2022 NCAAs on the women’s side.

Friday night will feature lots of intrasquad meets, including top teams such as Arizona, Wisconsin, and Auburn.

The weekend will consist of a mix of dual meets and invitationals, making it some of the first invites of the season. Highlighting the invite schedule is the SMU classic which is expected to have members from the Texas men, SMU, USC women, Texas A&M men, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, and Missouri. Most of the invites are two-day meets going from Friday to Saturday.

A notable dual meet on Saturday is LSU vs South Carolina. This is the first meet where LSU will have both their men and women compete, meaning NCAA Champions Brooks Curry and Maggie MacNeil will be in action.

At this point, our trackers indicate we have all but 5 schedules in our database but if we missed a meet, please kindly leave a note in the comments.

Meet Date Men Women
Ohio State vs. Cleveland State 10/5 X
Kentucky vs. Indiana 10/5 X X
Texas A&M vs. Houston 10/6 X
San Diego State vs. Pepperdine 10/6 X
Texas vs. TCU 10/7 X
Dust Off Your Boots Invite (Texas women, TCU 10/7 X
St. Thomas vs. Green Bay 10/7 X X
Arizona Intrasquad 10/7 X X
Duquesne Pentathlon 10/7 X
Vanderbilt vs. Auburn 10/7 X
Auburn mens intrasquad 10/7 X
Missouri State vs. Lindenwood 10/7 X X
Iowa State intrasquad 10/7 X
Iowa vs. Northern Iowa 10/7 X
Drexel vs La Salle 10/7 X X
Queens (NC) vs Wingate 10/7 X X
Nebraska vs. South Dakota State 10/7 X
Saint Louis vs Truman State 10/7 X X
Wisconsin Intrasquad 10/7 X X
Milwaukee Intrasquad 10/7 X X
American v. Loyola Maryland v. Boston College 10/7 X X
East Carolina vs. Chowan vs. Barton vs. Campbell 10/7 X X
NAU Blue v. Gold Intrasquad 10/7 X
New Mexico State vs. North Texas 10/7 X
Southern Illinois vs. McKendree 10/7 X
Drury vs. Little Rock vs. Henderson State 10/7 X
Iona v. Saint Francis 10/7 X X
IUPUI v. UIndy (D2) 10/7 X X
Minnesota State vs South Dakota 10/7 X
Yale Blue & White Exhibition 10/7 X X
Incarnate Word Intrasquad 10/7 X X
St. Thomas vs. Augustanna 10/8 X X
Oakland Black and Gold Invite 10/8 X X
Texas vs. SMU 10/8 X
Oakland vs. Michigan 10/8 X X
LSU vs. South Carolina 10/8 X X
Georgia Tech vs. UNC Wilmington 10/8 X X
Georgia Tech vs. Campbell 10/8 X
George Mason vs Towson 10/8 X X
Queens (NC) vs Emory 10/8 X X
Illinois vs. Indiana State 10/8 X
Holy Cross v. Iona 10/8 X X
Navy v. Penn State v. Boston College 10/8 X X
George Washington vs Old Dominion/James Madison 10/8 X X
Richmond vs East Carolina 10/8 X
Miami Ohio vs Cincinnati 10/8 X X
East Carolina vs. Richmond (plus Liberty diving) 10/8 X
Rider vs. Seton Hall 10/8 X X
Denver Relays (Denver, Wyoming 10/8 X X
Lehigh v Loyola MD 10/8 X X
UC Santa Barbara vs. Cal Poly 10/8 X X
Illinois State vs. Mckendree 10/8 X
Nevada Alumni Meet 10/8 X
New Mexico vs North Texas 10/8 X
Delaware vs UMBC vs Johns Hopkins 10/8 X X
Howard vs Mount St. Mary’s 10/8 X X
Swim Across America Event, hosted by UNC 10/8 X X
NJIT Alumni Meet 10/8 X
Milwaukee Alumni Meet 10/8 X X
Incarante Word Alumnu Meet 10/8 X X
Duke Blue vs. White Intrasquad 10/11 X X
Chik-Fil-A Invite (Fresno State, UCLA, Washington State, Colorado State, San Diego State, San Jose State 10/7 – 10/8 X
Rhode Island vs UConn/Northeastern 10/7 – 10/8 X
SMU Classic (Texas men, SMU, USC women, Texas A&M men, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Mizzou 10/7 – 10/8 X X
Colgate Invitational (Colgate, St. Bonaventure, UMass Amherst, St. Francis 10/7 – 10/8 X X
TYR Fall Classic (FIU, FAU 10/7 – 10/8 X
Fairfield Invitational (Fairfield, Central Conneticut State, Wagner College, Sacred Heart 10/7 – 10/8 X X
Rutgers Preseason Tune-Up (Rutgers, LIU 10/7 – 10/8 X X
Akron Zips Classic (Akron, Xavier, Bowling Green, Youngstown 10/7-10/8 X X
Rutgers v Army v LIU v Buffalo 10/7-10/8 X
Rodionoff Invitational (Pepperdine, San Diego, Loyola Marymount 10/7-10/8 X
Vermont v. Merrimack

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Did not Cali UT
1 minute ago

Giddy up!

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College. There she is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!