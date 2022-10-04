College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct 5-11, 2022

It’s the second edition of our weekly college previews for the 2022-23 season. This week there are some top-ranked teams in action during the weekdays including Ohio State against Cleveland State on Wednesday. Also competing on Wednesday will be a showdown between Kentucky and Indiana. Notably, the two teams were 11th and 12th at 2022 NCAAs on the women’s side.
Friday night will feature lots of intrasquad meets, including top teams such as Arizona, Wisconsin, and Auburn.
The weekend will consist of a mix of dual meets and invitationals, making it some of the first invites of the season. Highlighting the invite schedule is the SMU classic which is expected to have members from the Texas men, SMU, USC women, Texas A&M men, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, and Missouri. Most of the invites are two-day meets going from Friday to Saturday.
A notable dual meet on Saturday is LSU vs South Carolina. This is the first meet where LSU will have both their men and women compete, meaning NCAA Champions Brooks Curry and Maggie MacNeil will be in action.
At this point, our trackers indicate we have all but 5 schedules in our database but if we missed a meet, please kindly leave a note in the comments.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Ohio State vs. Cleveland State
|10/5
|X
|Kentucky vs. Indiana
|10/5
|X
|X
|Texas A&M vs. Houston
|10/6
|X
|San Diego State vs. Pepperdine
|10/6
|X
|Texas vs. TCU
|10/7
|X
|Dust Off Your Boots Invite (Texas women, TCU
|10/7
|X
|St. Thomas vs. Green Bay
|10/7
|X
|X
|Arizona Intrasquad
|10/7
|X
|X
|Duquesne Pentathlon
|10/7
|X
|Vanderbilt vs. Auburn
|10/7
|X
|Auburn mens intrasquad
|10/7
|X
|Missouri State vs. Lindenwood
|10/7
|X
|X
|Iowa State intrasquad
|10/7
|X
|Iowa vs. Northern Iowa
|10/7
|X
|Drexel vs La Salle
|10/7
|X
|X
|Queens (NC) vs Wingate
|10/7
|X
|X
|Nebraska vs. South Dakota State
|10/7
|X
|Saint Louis vs Truman State
|10/7
|X
|X
|Wisconsin Intrasquad
|10/7
|X
|X
|Milwaukee Intrasquad
|10/7
|X
|X
|American v. Loyola Maryland v. Boston College
|10/7
|X
|X
|East Carolina vs. Chowan vs. Barton vs. Campbell
|10/7
|X
|X
|NAU Blue v. Gold Intrasquad
|10/7
|X
|New Mexico State vs. North Texas
|10/7
|X
|Southern Illinois vs. McKendree
|10/7
|X
|Drury vs. Little Rock vs. Henderson State
|10/7
|X
|Iona v. Saint Francis
|10/7
|X
|X
|IUPUI v. UIndy (D2)
|10/7
|X
|X
|Minnesota State vs South Dakota
|10/7
|X
|Yale Blue & White Exhibition
|10/7
|X
|X
|Incarnate Word Intrasquad
|10/7
|X
|X
|St. Thomas vs. Augustanna
|10/8
|X
|X
|Oakland Black and Gold Invite
|10/8
|X
|X
|Texas vs. SMU
|10/8
|X
|Oakland vs. Michigan
|10/8
|X
|X
|LSU vs. South Carolina
|10/8
|X
|X
|Georgia Tech vs. UNC Wilmington
|10/8
|X
|X
|Georgia Tech vs. Campbell
|10/8
|X
|George Mason vs Towson
|10/8
|X
|X
|Queens (NC) vs Emory
|10/8
|X
|X
|Illinois vs. Indiana State
|10/8
|X
|Holy Cross v. Iona
|10/8
|X
|X
|Navy v. Penn State v. Boston College
|10/8
|X
|X
|George Washington vs Old Dominion/James Madison
|10/8
|X
|X
|Richmond vs East Carolina
|10/8
|X
|Miami Ohio vs Cincinnati
|10/8
|X
|X
|East Carolina vs. Richmond (plus Liberty diving)
|10/8
|X
|Rider vs. Seton Hall
|10/8
|X
|X
|Denver Relays (Denver, Wyoming
|10/8
|X
|X
|Lehigh v Loyola MD
|10/8
|X
|X
|UC Santa Barbara vs. Cal Poly
|10/8
|X
|X
|Illinois State vs. Mckendree
|10/8
|X
|Nevada Alumni Meet
|10/8
|X
|New Mexico vs North Texas
|10/8
|X
|Delaware vs UMBC vs Johns Hopkins
|10/8
|X
|X
|Howard vs Mount St. Mary’s
|10/8
|X
|X
|Swim Across America Event, hosted by UNC
|10/8
|X
|X
|NJIT Alumni Meet
|10/8
|X
|Milwaukee Alumni Meet
|10/8
|X
|X
|Incarante Word Alumnu Meet
|10/8
|X
|X
|Duke Blue vs. White Intrasquad
|10/11
|X
|X
|Chik-Fil-A Invite (Fresno State, UCLA, Washington State, Colorado State, San Diego State, San Jose State
|10/7 – 10/8
|X
|Rhode Island vs UConn/Northeastern
|10/7 – 10/8
|X
|SMU Classic (Texas men, SMU, USC women, Texas A&M men, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Mizzou
|10/7 – 10/8
|X
|X
|Colgate Invitational (Colgate, St. Bonaventure, UMass Amherst, St. Francis
|10/7 – 10/8
|X
|X
|TYR Fall Classic (FIU, FAU
|10/7 – 10/8
|X
|Fairfield Invitational (Fairfield, Central Conneticut State, Wagner College, Sacred Heart
|10/7 – 10/8
|X
|X
|Rutgers Preseason Tune-Up (Rutgers, LIU
|10/7 – 10/8
|X
|X
|Akron Zips Classic (Akron, Xavier, Bowling Green, Youngstown
|10/7-10/8
|X
|X
|Rutgers v Army v LIU v Buffalo
|10/7-10/8
|X
|Rodionoff Invitational (Pepperdine, San Diego, Loyola Marymount
|10/7-10/8
|X
|Vermont v. Merrimack
