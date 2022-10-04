College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct 5-11, 2022

It’s the second edition of our weekly college previews for the 2022-23 season. This week there are some top-ranked teams in action during the weekdays including Ohio State against Cleveland State on Wednesday. Also competing on Wednesday will be a showdown between Kentucky and Indiana. Notably, the two teams were 11th and 12th at 2022 NCAAs on the women’s side.

Friday night will feature lots of intrasquad meets, including top teams such as Arizona, Wisconsin, and Auburn.

The weekend will consist of a mix of dual meets and invitationals, making it some of the first invites of the season. Highlighting the invite schedule is the SMU classic which is expected to have members from the Texas men, SMU, USC women, Texas A&M men, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, and Missouri. Most of the invites are two-day meets going from Friday to Saturday.

A notable dual meet on Saturday is LSU vs South Carolina. This is the first meet where LSU will have both their men and women compete, meaning NCAA Champions Brooks Curry and Maggie MacNeil will be in action.

At this point, our trackers indicate we have all but 5 schedules in our database but if we missed a meet, please kindly leave a note in the comments.