Emma Weyant Talks Swimming Reset, Training Distance & More

Emma Weyant loves training and racing difficult practices and events. Is that her secret weapon?

2020 Olympic Silver Medalist in the 400 IM and 2022 Women’s NCAA runner-up in the 500 Free, Emma Weyant joins the Champion’s Mojo podcast for this week’s episode 174, to talk about her recent swimming reset and her love of hard training. Additionally, you’ll hear her thoughts on consistency, pre-race routines, who inspires her and the five words that describe her life!

