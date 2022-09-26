Daily Swim Coach Workout #782

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
SR AM
8 x 100 CH EN1
Rest 4:00
4 x
75 CH Build @ 1:15
4 x 25 EN3 Sprint @ :30
Transition 3:00
#DistFR [33:55]
[DiCarlo 100’s] [Goal: Hold 400/500 GRS on all 20 x 100]
4 x 100 FR EN2 @ 1:50
5 x 100 FR EN2 @ 1:45
5 x 100 FR EN2 @ 1:40
6 x 100 FR EN2 @ 1:35
200 EZ CH & Record @ 7:00
Fins on 2:00
16 x 25 FR Swim w fins EN3 @ :25
#IM [18:50]
[IM DiCarlo] [ Goal: Hold 400 IM GRS on all 20 x 50]
4 x 50 EN2 FLY @ :55 [:50/1:00]
4 x 50 EN2 BK @ :55 [:50/1:00]
6 x 50 EN2 BR @ 1:05 [1:00/1:10]
6 x 50 EN2 FR @ :50 [:45/:55]
200 EZ & Record @ 7:00
Fins on 2:00
26 x 50 BK K w Fins @ :50 [use those underwaters!]
#Sprint
[SPRINT DiCARLO] Hold <= back half 50 of 100 GRS
4 x 50 VO2 MAX STK @ 1:35 [1:45 / 1:55] [Total time = 12:20 / 14:00 / 15:40]
1 x 50 VO2 MAX STK @ 1:25 [1:35 / 1:45]
1 x 50 VO2 MAX STK @ 1:15 [1:25 / 1:35]
1 x 50 VO2 MAX STK @ 1:05 [1:15 / 1:25]
1 x 50 VO2 MAX STK @ :55 [1:05 / 1:15]
1 x 50 VO2 MAX STK @ :45 [:55 / 1:05]
1 x 50 VO2 MAX STK @ :35 [:45 / :55]
200 EZ & Record @ 7:00
Fins on 2:00
32 x 50 BK K w Fins @ :50 [use those underwaters!]
Transition 3:00
FLY CHALLENGE
#DistFR A
6 x
100 FLY EN2 @ 1:30
2 x 50 FLY EN2 @ 1:00
1 x 50 CH EZ @ 1:00
#IM B
5 x
100 FLY EN2 @ 1:45
2 x 50 FLY EN2 @ 1:10
1 x 50 CH EZ @ 1:10
#Sprint C
8 x
2 x 50 FLY EN2 @ 1:00
1 x 50 CH EZ @ 1:00
Transition 3:00 Pull Gear
1500 FR Pull EN2 @ 21:00 Desc by 300 [1:24]
[1400 FR Pull EN2 @ 21:00 Desc by 300 [1:30]
[1300 FR Pull EN2 @ 21:00 Desc by 300 [1:36]
[1200 FR Pull EN2 @ 21:00 Desc by 300 [1:45]
Transition 3:00
10 x 50 REC @ 1:00 (25 drill, 25 swim)
Chris Coraggio
Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee
