Osprey Invite At UNF Postponed Due To Threat of Hurricane Ian

Courtesy: UNF Athletics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, the Osprey Invite scheduled for Friday Sept. 30, and Saturday Oct. 1, has been postponed until further notice.

The meet was slated to be the first home competition of the season at the UNF Aquatic Center with the Ospreys hosting Florida State, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion and Tulane.

Stay tuned on unfospreys.com and on Twitter at OspreySwim for more updates.

Courtesy: FSU Athletics

Tallahassee, Fla. – Due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, the Osprey Invite, which was supposed to take place on Sept. 29-Oct.1 at the UNF Aquatics Center, has been postponed.

In addition to Florida State and North Florida, Tulane, Georgia Southern, and Old Dominion were expected to participate, in the two-day meet. Other dates are being discussed.

“We’re obviously disappointed we don’t get to open the season this weekend,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “But, the student-athletes safety is more important and we understand and support UNF’s decision. Hopefully, we can reschedule soon.”

Additionally, the events scheduled this weekend for alumni have been canceled.

The Seminoles will host Florida Southern, West Florida, and North Florida on Oct. 21 at the Morcom Aquatics Center at 2 p.m., before welcoming Georgia on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit Facebook (FSUSwimmingDiving), Twitter (@FSU_Swimming) and Instagram (@fsuswimdive).