Daily Swim Coach Workout #779

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 50 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
40:00 DLand + Change Over & Rinse
1000 MIX = 400 Ch + 4 x 100 w/10 RI D/S x 50 + 4 x 50 w/10 RI Build to FAST w/OLY Details
3x
6 x 50 @ 1:00 Prime D
1:00 Equip On
6 x 50 @ :55 25 EN2 + 25 SP UW Fly K w/Fins
1:00 Equip Off
1 x 100 @ 2:00 REC
6x
1:00 Jump Rope
1 x 50 @ 1:00 = 37.5 SP + 12.5 REC
1 x 50 @ 1:00 SP = 43 SP + 7 Dolphin Dive to Bottom & Push w/Perfect Finish
:30 Catch Breath
200 REC
Trevor Rill
National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.