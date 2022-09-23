Daily Swim Coach Workout #779

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 50 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

40:00 DLand + Change Over & Rinse

1000 MIX = 400 Ch + 4 x 100 w/10 RI D/S x 50 + 4 x 50 w/10 RI Build to FAST w/OLY Details

3x

6 x 50 @ 1:00 Prime D

1:00 Equip On

6 x 50 @ :55 25 EN2 + 25 SP UW Fly K w/Fins

1:00 Equip Off

1 x 100 @ 2:00 REC



6x

1:00 Jump Rope

1 x 50 @ 1:00 = 37.5 SP + 12.5 REC

1 x 50 @ 1:00 SP = 43 SP + 7 Dolphin Dive to Bottom & Push w/Perfect Finish

:30 Catch Breath

200 REC