Daily Swim Coach Workout #704

Workout Context

Purpose: Technique Work

Target age group: 9-12 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 15 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

6 x 100 on 1:40 – 50 derek, 50 swim

1 X – focus on 12’s routine

4 X 25 on :30

3 X 50 on 1:00

2 X 75 on 1:30

1 X 100 on 2:00



1 x 15:00 kick legs on fire fast wall kicking – one whistle blow = change speed (slow to fast, fast to slow). Two whistle blows means kick as fast as you can fly kick u/w to the opposite wall, then kick ez on the wall – coach can change speeds whenever they feel like it –

treat as 1000 yards



24 x 25 back drills with instruction

10 x 50 back on 1:00 d/s ez