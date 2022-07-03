Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #704

6 x 100 on 1:40 – 50 derek, 50 swim

1 X – focus on 12’s routine
    4 X 25 on :30
    3 X 50 on 1:00
    2 X 75 on 1:30
    1 X 100 on 2:00
    
1 x 15:00 kick legs on fire fast wall kicking – one whistle blow = change speed (slow to fast, fast to slow). Two whistle blows means kick as fast as you can fly kick u/w to the opposite wall, then kick ez on the wall – coach can change speeds whenever they feel like it –
    treat as 1000 yards
    
24 x 25 back drills with instruction

10 x 50 back on 1:00 d/s ez

derek – swim with kickboard between legs

12’s – focus on fly/flutter/ and breakout off walls


Derek Amerman
Swim Coach, Peoria Notre Dame High School, Peoria Area Water Wizards

