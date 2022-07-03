Daily Swim Coach Workout #704

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Technique Work
- Target age group: 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 15 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
6 x 100 on 1:40 – 50 derek, 50 swim
1 X – focus on 12’s routine
4 X 25 on :30
3 X 50 on 1:00
2 X 75 on 1:30
1 X 100 on 2:00
1 x 15:00 kick legs on fire fast wall kicking – one whistle blow = change speed (slow to fast, fast to slow). Two whistle blows means kick as fast as you can fly kick u/w to the opposite wall, then kick ez on the wall – coach can change speeds whenever they feel like it –
treat as 1000 yards
24 x 25 back drills with instruction
10 x 50 back on 1:00 d/s ez
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
derek – swim with kickboard between legs
12’s – focus on fly/flutter/ and breakout off walls
