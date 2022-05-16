Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #656

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  11 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

Warm-up
    2 x 200 @ 3:15 [50 Fr, 50 Bk]
    3x [Rd 1=Fly, Rd 2=BK, Rd 3 = Br]
        3 x 50 @ 1:00 25 Drill/ 25 Swim
        2 x 75 @ 1:25 K/S/K
        4 x 25 on :30 3 Cycles RACE – Then EZ Free
        
Main
    #A
        4x
            3 x 50 build Each @ :50 – IM order by round
            125 IM @ 1:50 (25 fly/bk/br/50fr) [Move the 50 up each round]
            2 x 75 @ 1:15 – 1 50 Bk/25 Br, 1 25Bk /50 Br [25 is FAST, 50 is Smooth]
            100 free @ 2:00 – RACE
            75 EZ @ 1:30
            4 x 25 @ :40 Race Free K w/ Board
    #B
        4x
            2 x 50 build Each @ :55 – IM order by round
            125 IM @ 2:00 (25 fly/bk/br/50fr) [Move the 50 up each round]
            2 x 75 @ 1:20 – 1 50 Bk/25 Br, 1 25Bk /50 Br [25 is FAST, 50 is Smooth]
            100 free @ 2:00 – RACE
            75 EZ @ 1:30
            4 x 25 @ :40 Race Free K w/ Board
            
Post Main
    [Repeat as Time Allows]
    :30 Vert Kick
    :10 Rest
    25 @ 1:00 10 Race UW w/ Free Breakout
    :30 Wall Kick
:10 Rest
25 @ 1:00 10 Race UW w/ Bk Back Breakout
50 EZ @ 2:00
    
WD
    3 x 100 @ 1:40 – 50Fr/50 Back

Adam Ritchie
Coach, Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club

