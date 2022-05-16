Daily Swim Coach Workout #656

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm-up

2 x 200 @ 3:15 [50 Fr, 50 Bk]

3x [Rd 1=Fly, Rd 2=BK, Rd 3 = Br]

3 x 50 @ 1:00 25 Drill/ 25 Swim

2 x 75 @ 1:25 K/S/K

4 x 25 on :30 3 Cycles RACE – Then EZ Free



Main

#A

4x

3 x 50 build Each @ :50 – IM order by round

125 IM @ 1:50 (25 fly/bk/br/50fr) [Move the 50 up each round]

2 x 75 @ 1:15 – 1 50 Bk/25 Br, 1 25Bk /50 Br [25 is FAST, 50 is Smooth]

100 free @ 2:00 – RACE

75 EZ @ 1:30

4 x 25 @ :40 Race Free K w/ Board

#B

4x

2 x 50 build Each @ :55 – IM order by round

125 IM @ 2:00 (25 fly/bk/br/50fr) [Move the 50 up each round]

2 x 75 @ 1:20 – 1 50 Bk/25 Br, 1 25Bk /50 Br [25 is FAST, 50 is Smooth]

100 free @ 2:00 – RACE

75 EZ @ 1:30

4 x 25 @ :40 Race Free K w/ Board



Post Main

[Repeat as Time Allows]

:30 Vert Kick

:10 Rest

25 @ 1:00 10 Race UW w/ Free Breakout

:30 Wall Kick

:10 Rest

25 @ 1:00 10 Race UW w/ Bk Back Breakout

50 EZ @ 2:00



WD

3 x 100 @ 1:40 – 50Fr/50 Back