Daily Swim Coach Workout #656

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm-up
2 x 200 @ 3:15 [50 Fr, 50 Bk]
3x [Rd 1=Fly, Rd 2=BK, Rd 3 = Br]
3 x 50 @ 1:00 25 Drill/ 25 Swim
2 x 75 @ 1:25 K/S/K
4 x 25 on :30 3 Cycles RACE – Then EZ Free
Main
#A
4x
3 x 50 build Each @ :50 – IM order by round
125 IM @ 1:50 (25 fly/bk/br/50fr) [Move the 50 up each round]
2 x 75 @ 1:15 – 1 50 Bk/25 Br, 1 25Bk /50 Br [25 is FAST, 50 is Smooth]
100 free @ 2:00 – RACE
75 EZ @ 1:30
4 x 25 @ :40 Race Free K w/ Board
#B
4x
2 x 50 build Each @ :55 – IM order by round
125 IM @ 2:00 (25 fly/bk/br/50fr) [Move the 50 up each round]
2 x 75 @ 1:20 – 1 50 Bk/25 Br, 1 25Bk /50 Br [25 is FAST, 50 is Smooth]
100 free @ 2:00 – RACE
75 EZ @ 1:30
4 x 25 @ :40 Race Free K w/ Board
Post Main
[Repeat as Time Allows]
:30 Vert Kick
:10 Rest
25 @ 1:00 10 Race UW w/ Free Breakout
:30 Wall Kick
:10 Rest
25 @ 1:00 10 Race UW w/ Bk Back Breakout
50 EZ @ 2:00
WD
3 x 100 @ 1:40 – 50Fr/50 Back
Adam Ritchie
Coach, Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.