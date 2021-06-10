Daily Swim Coach Workout #455

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 20 Yards

The Workout

‘You look down your lane and know you’ve done everything you possibly can and you’re prepared for this race. Someone has got to win it. Why not me?’- Duncan Armstrong after beating Matt Biondi and winning the gold medal in the 2 FR at the 1988 Olympics. He was ranked 46th in the world going into the games.

[ 13 days til Super-Sectionals/EST Meet! ]

18:00 WUTS: 12 U/O J’s, Arm Swings, Leg Swings, PVC, T-Spine, Hip Series

400 REC K/D x 200

6 x 40 Ch D/S x 20

9 x 120 @ 1:50 40 S/40 D/40 K

[ 1-3 Bk @ 2:00/4-6 Prime @ 1:50/7-9 Fr @ 1:40 ]

:30 fins on

4 x 200 @ 3:00 Fly K [rotate/200]

12 x 40 @ :35 Fr S/STL K on Bk x 20 [ 3-4 lines UW ]

2 x Rd 1 Prime/Rd 2Choice

12 x 80 @ 1:10 EN1 1-3/EN2 4 [ 3x ]

8 x 40 @ :45 IMO D/B x 20

6 x 20 @ :30 [ Rd 1 HVO Burst/Rd 2 HVO last 5 meters ]

20 x 20 @ :20 SP IMO

6 x 100 @ 1:30

5 x 40 @ :55