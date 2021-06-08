Caeleb Dressel Talks About His Nerves Ahead Of U.S. Olympic Trials

Olympic swimming champion Caeleb Dressel is flesh and bone, and he battles nervousness like everyone else. Dressel shares insights into his experience on the run-up to the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials and other major qualifying meets. He clearly has made peace with the mental tension learning how to manage it.

Recently Dressel notched fast swims at the Atlanta Classic signaling he is on course for a great U.S. Olympic Trials in June.

Dressel Atlanta Classic Times:

50 free – 21.82

100 free – 48.67 – a time trial day 2 – then he dropped a 48.00 on day 3 in the prelims

200 free – 1:47.42

100 fly – 51.15 – a double, his second swim of night 1 on the heels of the 1:47 200 free

DRESSEL PREDICTIONS FOR U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS, VERSION THREE



Yes, I am playing the Dressel prediction game again for a third time, because it’s fun. See version 3, dialed in slightly more after a lot of hand-wringing (and reviewing more comments from fans):

50 free – 21.19

100 free – 47.22

100 fly – 49.81

200 free – prelims only – 1:45.39

But who cares what I think? It is all about what you think. Give me your best swimming analysis.

