Daily Swim Coach Workout #373

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
3 x Warm up
100 fin’s snorkel 1/7
100 100 hyper kick free or fly
50 scull
2 x SPEED
Joe’s Speed
1 x 50 on 1:30 4th Gear (Goal 200p)
1 x 50 on 1:20 4th Gear (Goal 200p)
1 x 50 on 1:10 4th Gear(Goal 200p)
1 x 50 on 1:00 4th Gear(Goal 200p)
1 x 50 on :50 4th Gear(Goal 200p)
1 x 50 – 4th Gear (Goal 200p)
1 x 300 on 6:00 AE
Salo Speed Ladder 5th Gear on All (round 2 with fins/snorkel)
2 x 25 on :45
2 x 25 on :40
2 x 25 on :35
2 x 25 on :30
2 x 25 on :25
2 x 25 on :20
1 x 300 on 6:00 AE
Coach Notes
Thanks to Joe Glenn and Dave Salo for these ideas. We’ve done these sets before and the kids love ’em so I decided to combine them.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
