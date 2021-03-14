Daily Swim Coach Workout #373

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

3 x Warm up

100 fin’s snorkel 1/7

100 100 hyper kick free or fly

50 scull

2 x SPEED

Joe’s Speed

1 x 50 on 1:30 4th Gear (Goal 200p)

1 x 50 on 1:20 4th Gear (Goal 200p)

1 x 50 on 1:10 4th Gear(Goal 200p)

1 x 50 on 1:00 4th Gear(Goal 200p)

1 x 50 on :50 4th Gear(Goal 200p)

1 x 50 – 4th Gear (Goal 200p)

1 x 300 on 6:00 AE

Salo Speed Ladder 5th Gear on All (round 2 with fins/snorkel)

2 x 25 on :45

2 x 25 on :40

2 x 25 on :35

2 x 25 on :30

2 x 25 on :25

2 x 25 on :20

1 x 300 on 6:00 AE

