Boston University Opens Season Successfully With Sweep of Bryant

Courtesy: Boston Athletics

Men’s Recap

BOSTON – The Boston University men’s swimming & diving team posted a convincing win over Bryant, 165-135, Saturday afternoon in its season opener at Competition Pool.

The Terriers took the top spot in eight events, three of which Sarsen Whatmore won as he topped the podium in the 200 free, 100 free and 500 free. Benjamin Brewer also won multiple events as he touched the wall first in both the 100 and 200 fly.

BU will remain at Competition Pool next Saturday as it welcomes UMass on Saturday, March 20.

Women’s Recap

BOSTON – Hosting Bryant for its first meet of the season, the Boston University women’s swimming & diving team downed the Bulldogs, 167-131, Saturday afternoon at Competition Pool.

Sydney Lee carried the Terriers with a trio of first-place finishes on the day, taking the 100, 200 and 500 free events. Lara Mitchell had a strong showing in her collegiate debut, winning both the 100 and 200 back, while fellow freshman Sydney Sorbello earned the top spot in the 200 IM. BU had 11 first-place finishes on the afternoon and won both relay events.

The Terriers will remain at Competition Pool next weekend as they welcome UMass on Saturday, March 20.

Courtesy: Bryant Athletics

Men’s Recap

Boston, Mass. – FuKang Wong and Matthew Mays of the Bryant University men’s swimming and diving team ended the regular season with multiple wins in the 165-135 loss against Boston University today.

Notes and Notables

The Bulldogs continued their season-long relay success with a win in the 200 medley relay by the team of Mays, Wong, Dom Scifo, and Eric Bebel (1:32.68)

Tyler Stringfellow made the podium by placing third in the 1000 free (10:09.39).

The Northeast Conference Swimmer of the Week, Mays earned victories in the 100 Back (50.04), 200 back (1:50.14), and the 200 IM with a time of 1:54.47.

Wong established his dominance of the breaststroke with wins in the 100 and 200 breast by posting times of 55.69 and 2:03.70. Calvin Groenewold placed third in both events with times of 58.24 and 2:08.44.

The Black and Gold received a third-place finish in the 200 fly from freshman Brandon Naylor (1:57.31.

Reese Stevenson and teammate Bebel earned a second and third place in the 50 free by posting times of 21.91 and 21.95. Bebel also earned a third-place finish in the 100 fly (52.06).

Matthew Mastroianni tied for second in the 100 free with a time of 47.78.

In the one-meter dive, Zach Vogel placed first (252.38) and Benjamin Prouty earned third (226.05). The Bulldogs earned a 1-3 finish in the three-meter dive from Evan Clark (249.38), Vogel (222.68), and Prouty (207.45).

The meet concluded with a second-place finish for Bryant in the 400 free relay. Wong, Mastroianni, Bebel, and Chase Konstantakos recorded a time of 3:10.24.

Next Up

Bryant will compete in the 2021 NEC Championship looking for their first championship title.

Women’s Recap

Boston, Mass. – Alexa Rivera and Sammi Grenon each won two events in the 167-131 defeat against Boston University today. This was the final meet of the regular season for the Bulldogs.

Notes and Notables

Bryant placed second in the 200 medley relay to start the meet from the team of Julia Stenhård, Alyvia Beaudion, Elin Svärd, and Laurel Carey (1:48.80.

The Bulldogs started the individual events with a win in the 1000 free from Grenon (10:41.42). Grenon also won the 200 fly (2:10.76).

The Black and Gold picked up a second-place finish when Erin Doruska touched the wall at 1:56.20 in the 200 free.

Freshmen Stenhård and Jillian Stevens placed second and third with times of 58.47 and 1:00.08 in the 100 back. Stenhård also placed second in the 200 back (2:07.30).

Bryant earned another third-place finish in the 100 breast from Svärd (1:08.69)

Rivera capped off her dominant senior season with wins in the 50 free (24.19) and the 100 fly with a time of 57.58. Stenhård earned second place in the 100 fly (58.06)

Doruska found the podium again with a third-place finish in the 100 free (53.92).

The Bulldogs added another victory with a win in the 200 breast from Elin Svärd (2:28.48). Junior Amelia Berg finished third in the same event by producing a time of 2:29.38.

Grenon placed second in the 500 free with a time of 5:16.63.

In diving, Gabrielle Ritzer won the one-meter dive, with a score of 242.63, and placed third in three-meter (235.58). Fellow diver Kyri Chambo earned second place in the three-meter (239.55) and received third-place in the one-meter with a score of 238.50.

Bryant ended the meet with a second-place finish in the 400 free relay. The team of Rivera, Beaudion, Doruska, and Carey recorded a time of 3:36.47.

Next Up

The Black and Gold have their sights set on the 2021 Northeast Conference Championship looking to win a fourth title in a row.