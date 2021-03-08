Daily Swim Coach Workout #367

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm Up:
800 yoyo
12×50 IM order kick/drill/swim 10 sec RI
Stroke Drills:
6×150 @ 2:45 fly/back/breast (50 kick/25 right/25 left/50 swim)
4×100 25 Brazillian Breast/25 fly kick on back/50 free 10 sec RI
Distance Work: Repeat 8x
1×200 @ 3:30 free mile pace
1×100 @ 2:00 choice 200 pace desc.
SPRINT work:
5×200 @ 3:30 fly/back/breast/free/IM
5×100 @ 1:40 fly/back/breast/free/IM
8×25 @ :30 IM order
Trevor Rill
Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming
