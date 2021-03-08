Nathan Adrian is Figuring Out How to Balance Training and Fatherhood (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo (2009)

American Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo (2009)

Jr. World Record: 21.75 – Michael Andrew (2017)

(2017) Pro Swim Series Record: 21.51 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

Surprising with a 50 free win was Italy’s Santo Condorelli, taking the top time at 22.49. Looking at the 2021 European rankings, Condorelli currently ranks 6th. Taking a tight second place finish was veteran Nathan Adrian, clocking in at 22.56. Adrian’s season best of 21.98 ranks second in the nation behind 18-year-old David Curtiss (21.87). Taking third by one one-hundredth was Bowe Becker at 22.57, which is 6th in the nation this season.

Finishing in fourth was NYAC’s Ryan Held at 22.64, who touched out Wolfpack’s Justin Ress (22.65) by one one-hundredth. Ress now ties with Matt Brownstead for 7th in the nation while Held’s season best of 22.35 sits at 3rd.

Winning the B-final was Santiago Grassi at 22.96, just 0.02s ahead of Brad Tandy (22.98).