Daily Swim Coach Workout #313

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm-Up:
400 yoyo
6×50 @ 1:00 odds- free/evens- back
Kick Set: w/fins
300 @ 4:00 IM kick
75 @ 1:00 free w/board
200 @ 2:40 IM kick
75 @ 1:00 free w/board
100 IM kick @ 1:20
Sprint Kick: no fins
12×25 @ :30 free kick w/board
Pull Set: Repeat 5x odds- free/evens- choice
3×75 @ 1:10 DPS
3×25 @ :30 no breath first 15 yards
Back Half: Repeat 5x odds- free/evens choice
3×125 @ 1:40 100 build/25 SPRINT kick
3×75 @ 1:00 50 build/25 SPRINT swim
RACE Set:
5×100 @ 3:00 choice (PB+5, +4,…+1)
Coach Notes
yoyo- you’re on your own
Trevor Rill
Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming
