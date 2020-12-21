Daily Swim Coach Workout #313

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Warm-Up:

400 yoyo

6×50 @ 1:00 odds- free/evens- back

Kick Set: w/fins

300 @ 4:00 IM kick

75 @ 1:00 free w/board

200 @ 2:40 IM kick

75 @ 1:00 free w/board

100 IM kick @ 1:20

Sprint Kick: no fins

12×25 @ :30 free kick w/board

Pull Set: Repeat 5x odds- free/evens- choice

3×75 @ 1:10 DPS

3×25 @ :30 no breath first 15 yards

Back Half: Repeat 5x odds- free/evens choice

3×125 @ 1:40 100 build/25 SPRINT kick

3×75 @ 1:00 50 build/25 SPRINT swim

RACE Set:

5×100 @ 3:00 choice (PB+5, +4,…+1)

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout.

yoyo- you’re on your own



Trevor Rill

Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming

