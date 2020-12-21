Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #313

by Dan Dingman 0

December 21st, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  2 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm-Up:
    400 yoyo
    6×50 @ 1:00 odds- free/evens- back

Kick Set: w/fins
    300 @ 4:00 IM kick
    75 @ 1:00 free w/board
    200 @ 2:40 IM kick
    75 @ 1:00 free w/board
    100 IM kick @ 1:20

Sprint Kick: no fins
    12×25 @ :30 free kick w/board

Pull Set: Repeat 5x odds- free/evens- choice
    3×75 @ 1:10 DPS
    3×25 @ :30 no breath first 15 yards

Back Half: Repeat 5x odds- free/evens choice
    3×125 @ 1:40 100 build/25 SPRINT kick
    3×75 @ 1:00 50 build/25 SPRINT swim

RACE Set:
    5×100 @ 3:00 choice (PB+5, +4,…+1)

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

yoyo- you’re on your own


Trevor Rill
Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming

