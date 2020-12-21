Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SSPC: How Can You Maximize Your Holiday Training Dryland?

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Chris Ritter, the founder and CEO of Ritter Sports Performance and SURGE Strength, is my go-to for dryland training.  With holiday training coming up fast (aka Hell Week), Chris shares his insights and provides some FREE education assets for swimming coaches.  Holiday training is always crucial, perhaps more so after the 2020 pandemic year. The work done, the base built, will determine whether or not swimmers hit their personal best times next spring and summer.  Get ahead of the curve and arm yourself with the right dryland information here:

Swimmers and Coaches can get FREE access to the newest Dryland 101 Course in the SURGE Strength Academy: Dryland At Home.

Chris Ritter is the CEO of Ritter Sports Performance, a SwimSwam partner.

