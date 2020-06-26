Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #95 – A Well-Deserved Recovery Day

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

RECOVERY DAY

As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). Today’s workout will focus on helping your body digest and recover from the work you’ve put in so far this week.

WARMUP

Breathing: do 10 deep inhales, hold your breath for 3 seconds, then slowly exhale

Child’s pose for 60 seconds – focus on breathing and letting your body relax

WORKOUT:

If you’ve been following our daily dryland workouts, chances are you’re pretty sore today. Brett Larkin made this yoga workout specifically to help with sore muscles. If you find yourself wanting to add yoga into your post-workout recovery more regularly, YouTube channels like Brett’s have plenty of recovery workouts for you to take advantage of.

Use this day to recover, and be ready to get back to work tomorrow!