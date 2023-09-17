Croatian Freshman Jere Hribar Makes SCY Debut With 19.96 50 Free at LSU Intrasquad

LSU’s Purple vs. Gold Intrasquad

Sept. 16, 2023

LSU Natatorium Baton Rouge, Louisiana



LSU freshman Jere Hribar made a big splash in his short-course yards (SCY) debut, firing off a 19.96 to win the 50 freestyle at LSU’s Purple vs. Gold Intrasquad on Saturday morning.

Hribar, a 6-foot-8 Croatian, clocked an impressive sub-20 50 free in September, only a couple tenths outside of SEC scoring range based on last year’s conference championships (19.75). He continued his momentum from last month, when he posted a personal-best 22.18 in the 50-meter free en route to a 5th-place finish at the European U23 Championships. Hribar added runner-up finishes in the 100 free (44.96) and 200 free (1:41.36) behind sophomore Andrew Garon (44.91) and fellow Croatian freshman Karlo Percinic (1:40.75).

U.S. National Team member Mitch Mason earned individual wins in the 100 breast (54.92), 200 breast (2:02.54), and 200 IM (1:54.48). Mason owns best times of 52.05, 1:54.65, and 1:46.68 in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM, respectively. He’s fresh off a 3rd-place finish in the 100-meter breast (1:00.42) at last month’s European U23 Championships

Polish sophomore Pawel Uryniuk dominated the 100 fly in 50.45, winning by more than a second. At the 2023 SEC Championships, he barely missed the B-final with an 18th-place finish in 46.76.

On the women’s side, Russian fifth year Katarina Milutinovich swept the 50 free (23.42), 100 free (51.50), and 200 free (1:55.23). Her personal bests sit at 22.24, 48.41, and 1:45.76.

Ella Varga, the reigning SEC champion in the 200 back (1:51.74), triumphed in both the 100 back (54.24) and 200 back (1:59.48). Sofia Sartori swept the 100 fly (56.89) and 200 fly (2:04.49).

In the diving well, Maggie Buckley and Carson Paul placed 1st with scores of 290.78 and 343.95, respectively. Helle Tuxen took 2nd (283.58) and Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant came in 3rd (263.10) on the women’s side while Zayne Danielewicz (269.48) and Louisville transfer Thomas Dowling placed 2nd and 3rd on the men’s side.

The gold team totaled 285 swimming points and 22 diving points to beat the purple team, 307-184. The gold team touched 1st in 21 of 26 timed events.

