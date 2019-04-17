Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cooper Concepts Releases Statement on Madisyn Cox Lawsuit

Cooper Concepts, an affiliate of Dallas-based Cooper Clinic, says that they have received no suit papers for Madisyn Cox‘s lawsuit against the company.

Earlier this week, Cox, a World Championship bronze medalist, filed a civil lawsuit against the company seeking damages caused from her failed doping test for Trimetazidine: a substance that was found to have been present in a supplement she was taking that was produced by Cooper in contradiction to its labeling.

The case is listed in Travis County Court public records, with a status of “pending.”

Cooper’s statement:

At present, no suit papers have been served on Cooper Concepts and it has no details regarding any specific allegations it may contain. In September 2018, Cooper Concepts learned of Madisyn Cox’s complaint about the Cooper vitamin supplement she had been using and immediately removed it from its product line. We are saddened and disappointed for Madisyn Cox and any competitions she missed.  We carefully formulate ingredients to be included in our products and expect adherence to all appropriate standards.”

In August, the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced Cox’s sentence as the substance was traced by the Salt Lake City WADA-accredited lab back to the Cooper Complete Elite Athletic multivitamin that Cox, 23, said she has been taking for seven years, and that she had listed on doping control forms. There had never been a recorded case of Trimetazidine supplement contamination in the United States, according to Cox, which is why she didn’t immediately have the supplement tested.

Click below to read more about the case:

Madisyn Cox Sues Cooper Clinic Affiliate Over Tainted Multivitamin, Damages from 2018 Suspension

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
13 % Chinese person

Can the appropriate water authorities in Texas sue her?

Vote Up5-4Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!