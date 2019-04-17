Cooper Concepts Releases Statement on Madisyn Cox Lawsuit

Cooper Concepts, an affiliate of Dallas-based Cooper Clinic, says that they have received no suit papers for Madisyn Cox‘s lawsuit against the company.

Earlier this week, Cox, a World Championship bronze medalist, filed a civil lawsuit against the company seeking damages caused from her failed doping test for Trimetazidine: a substance that was found to have been present in a supplement she was taking that was produced by Cooper in contradiction to its labeling.

The case is listed in Travis County Court public records, with a status of “pending.”

Cooper’s statement:

“At present, no suit papers have been served on Cooper Concepts and it has no details regarding any specific allegations it may contain. In September 2018, Cooper Concepts learned of Madisyn Cox’s complaint about the Cooper vitamin supplement she had been using and immediately removed it from its product line. We are saddened and disappointed for Madisyn Cox and any competitions she missed. We carefully formulate ingredients to be included in our products and expect adherence to all appropriate standards.”

In August, the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced Cox’s sentence as the substance was traced by the Salt Lake City WADA-accredited lab back to the Cooper Complete Elite Athletic multivitamin that Cox, 23, said she has been taking for seven years, and that she had listed on doping control forms. There had never been a recorded case of Trimetazidine supplement contamination in the United States, according to Cox, which is why she didn’t immediately have the supplement tested.

