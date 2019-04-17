Top 6 Stand Pat, Small Shifts Dot Week 13 CWPA Top 25

There were a few slight shifts in the Week 13 CWPA Top 25 poll after a week in which the rankings held with regards to results. The Week 12 ties were broken at #6 and #18.

Michigan kept the #6 spot and UC Irvine fell to #7, behind by just two poll points. The Wolverines picked up wins over #18 Harvard (17-2), #18 Bucknell (16-6) and George Washington (14-5) to grab the CWPA top seed. UCI topped #14 UC San Diego 11-8 in its lone contest of the week. The Anteaters close out Big West play on Thursday at Long Beach State.

Harvard jumped two spots to #16, moving ahead of San Diego State (#17) and Fresno State (#18). Wagner and Bucknell, which were tied for #18 alongside Harvard last week, fell to #19 and #21 in the shift.

Harvard closed out the regular season with a 17-2 loss to #6 Michigan. SDSU, which dropped a 12-7 decision to #8 Pacific to cap GCC play, is set for a Saturday contest against UC San Diego for the Harper Cup. Fresno State bested Santa Clara 15-8 to set up their GCC finale vs. Concordia (CA) on Friday.

Wagner went 4-0 in MAAC play to clinch the league title and #1 seed in the conference tournament, besting LaSalle 27-6, Siena 23-8, Villanova 18-6 and VMI 21-3. Bucknell went 1-2 last week, topping Saint Francis (PA) 12-5, before falling to #6 Michigan 16-6 and #15 Princeton 10-5. The team is off this week, awaiting the CWPA Eastern Championships, April 26-28.

Other adjustments to the Week 12 rankings saw Loyola Marymount and Long Beach State swap places with the Lions ascending from 13 to 12 and the 49ers falling one spot to #13.

LMU topped #25 Cal Baptist 9-5, moving to 18-9 and 4-2 in the GCC, ahead of their finale regular season match on Wednesday vs. Concordia (CA). LBSU, which had the week off, wraps up the regular season against #11 UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

San Jose State moved to #20, up one position from last week. The Spartans won their lone contest of the week, topping RV Indiana 8-6. The team wraps up MPSF play against #1 Stanford on Saturday.