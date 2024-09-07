Connecticut State Championship Runner-Up Owen Tharrington headed to Notre Dame (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Backstroke/IM Specialist Owen Tharrington of Fairfield, Connecticut, has announced his commitment to swim at Notre Dame next fall (2025). Tharrington is a Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club swimmer, and a current senior at the Fairfield College Prep School.

I’m so grateful to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame! Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and educators for helping make this dream come true. Also, a special thanks to the @ndswimdive coaches for such an incredible opportunity! GO IRISH ☘️

A Speedo Winter Juniors Qualifier, Tharrington swam the 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM at the 2023 edition of the meet. In his 100 back, he clocked a 50.39, while in his 200 IM, he swam a 1:53.11, both of which were new PBs. His 200 back (1:47.97) and 100 fly (50.58) were both season bests.

At the Connecticut HS Boys State Open Championships, Tharrington finished in the runner up position in the 100 back, swimming a 51.12. In his second individual event, he swam the 200 IM, recording a 1:54.29 for 5th. Tharrington was crucial for Fairfield Prep in the relays, anchoring the 400 free relay in a 47.77 and leading off the 200 medley relay in 24.17. Fairfield ultimately finished 5th out of 47 teams.

Tharrington most recently swam at the NSCA Summer Champs (LCM), where he clocked 3 personal bests, 2 of which were his primary events, the backstrokes. He placed 22nd in the 100 back with a 58.84, just dipping under his PB of 58.86 that he set at the 2023 edition of this meet. He went on to swim the 200 back in 2:06.20, which was good enough for a 14th place finish, but off the 2:05.56 personal best he set in prelims. His final personal best came in the 50 free, where he led off Chelsea Piers’ 200 free relay in 25.06. Tharrington additionally swam the 200 IM (2:11.98), 400 IM (4:49.06), and led off the 200 medley relay in 27.75, all of which were season best times.

Best times:

100 back – 50.39

200 back – 1:47.86

200 IM – 1:53.11

400 IM – 3:59.92

Led by Paris Olympian and Gold Medalist Chris Giuliano, who is currently in the transfer portal (but has not made a definite decision to leave), the Notre Dame men made history this year by finishing a program best 2nd at the ACC Championships. They followed up that success at NCAAs, where with 132 points, they placed 10th for the first top 10 finish in school history.

However, following an investigation in June about potential team culture issues, the NCAA announced in August that Notre Dame would be suspended for a minimum of one academic year due to potential gambling—with current ongoing investigations into alleged hazing and other inappropriate behavior.



Tharrington committed prior to the announcement of these investigations, but still has Notre Dame listed on his social media accounts.

Nonetheless, if Notre Dame’s suspension concludes after the 2024-2025 school year, Tharrington will look to join a stacked backstroke group upon his arrival, which is led by 2024 ACC Champion Tommy Janton. In 2024, it took times of 47.19/1:44.64 to score at the ACC Championships.

Tharrington, along with Luke Bucaro (IM/distance free), Zack Oswald (back/IM), Ognjen Pilipovic (free/fly), Declan Kelly (distance free), and Brady Calkins (back/IM), are all set to swim for the Fighting Irish next fall. Notre Dame looks to bring in a strong class of 2029, particularly in backstroke, as Oswald has PBs of 46.82/1:44.25 in the 100/200 back—which are already score-worthy times at the ACC Championships. Calkins is another 1:44 200 backstroker, while Pilipovic, a Serbian native, has converted bests of 1:37.31/4:23.34 in the 200/500 frees.

