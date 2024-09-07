Kentucky HS Regional Champion Amelia Jones headed to Eastern Michigan University (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lexington Dolphins’ Amelia Jones has verbally committed to swim for Eastern Michigan University beginning in the fall of 2025. Jones, a current senior at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, specializes in mid-distance free events.

I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to Eastern Michigan University to continue my athletic and academic career!! Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, and family for pushing me to be my best and for making this opportunity possible! GO EAGLES!! 🦅 💚💚

Jones competed at Speedo Sectionals – Cary last year, where she finished 5th in the 500 free in 5:04.85. She nevertheless set a personal best that day, clocking a 4:59.93 in prelims to dip under both the 5:01 and 5:00 barrier for the first time. Jones clocked another top 8 finish in the 1000 free, swimming a 10:24.87 for 7th and setting a new best time in the process.

More recently, at the 2024 Kentucky HS AA Region 8 Championships, Jones won the 200 free in a season best 1:54.94. She was also the runner up in the 500, swimming a 5:12.93. With relay splits of 24.46 anchoring the 200 medley relay and 25.11 leading off the 200 free relay, Jones helped Paul Dunbar place 2nd out of 17 teams.

Best times:

200 free – 1:52.72

500 free – 4:59.93

1000 free – 10:24.87

1650 free – 17:41.16

East Michigan, a D1 Mid-Major program, competes in the Mid-American Conference. In 2024, the Eagles placed 6th with 273 points, matching their finish from 2023.

Jones will look to help East Michigan improve upon their 6th place showings, as her best times are just off what it took to final in 2024 for the 200/1650 frees, as times of 1:50.98/17:21.21 made it back. Meanwhile, her best time of 4:59.93 in the 500 free would have just snuck under the 4:59.96 that earned a second swim.

Additionally, she will provide a boost for the Eagles’ distance group, as her 500 free would have ranked 3rd on this year’s roster while her 1650 would have been 4th. Her 200 free would have been 4th, and one of the girls ahead of her will have graduated when she arrives on campus.

In addition to Jones, East Michigan will welcome Shayne Patrick (fly/IM), Maizie Moutgaard (fly), Nehir Guven (fly/free), Nicole Shanks (distance free), and Addy Burrough (back) in their class of 2029. Shanks, a fellow distance freestyler, owns PBs of 10:31.64/17:29.97 in the 1000/1650 frees, and could join Jones in East Michigan’s distance group come next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.