Conger Becomes 5th Fastest American Ever with 51-Flat 100 Meter Fly

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – ATLANTA

Texas postgrad Jack Conger has been having a very strong performance through day 1 of the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Atlanta. This morning, Conger turned in a lifetime best 48.80 in the 100 free, breaking 49 seconds for the first time. Tonight, Conger focused solely on the 100 fly, putting up another best time as he dominated in 51.00. That smashed the former Pool Record of 51.86 set by Olympic champion teammate Joseph Schooling, and also broke the former Pro Swim Series Record of 51.34 set by China’s Li Zhuhao.

Congers Splits by 50:

1st 50 split- 23.98

2nd 50 split- 27.02

Final time- 51.00

Conger is now the 5th fastest American ever in this event. With his time tonight, he moves one spot ahead of Olympian Tom Shields. In tonight’s final, Shields placed 8th in 54.58. He’s now the 2nd fastest active American swimmer, behind only Florida’s Caeleb Dressel, who narrowly missed the World Record at last summer’s World Championships.

ALL TIME TOP AMERICAN PERFORMERS: MEN’S 100 METER FLY:

1 Michael Phelps 49.82 2 Caeleb Dressel 49.86 3 Ian Crocker 50.40 4 Tyler McGill 50.90 5 Jack Conger 51.00 6 Tom Shields 51.03 7 Seth Stubblefield 51.24 8 Tim Phillips 51.28 9 Aaron Peirsol 51.30 10 Chris Brady 51.42

