2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – ATLANTA
- March 1-4, 2018
- McAuley Aquatic Center
- Atlanta, GA
- LCM
- Psych Sheet
- SwimSquad Projections
- Thursday finals heat sheet
- Live results
Texas postgrad Jack Conger has been having a very strong performance through day 1 of the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Atlanta. This morning, Conger turned in a lifetime best 48.80 in the 100 free, breaking 49 seconds for the first time. Tonight, Conger focused solely on the 100 fly, putting up another best time as he dominated in 51.00. That smashed the former Pool Record of 51.86 set by Olympic champion teammate Joseph Schooling, and also broke the former Pro Swim Series Record of 51.34 set by China’s Li Zhuhao.
Congers Splits by 50:
- 1st 50 split- 23.98
- 2nd 50 split- 27.02
- Final time- 51.00
Conger is now the 5th fastest American ever in this event. With his time tonight, he moves one spot ahead of Olympian Tom Shields. In tonight’s final, Shields placed 8th in 54.58. He’s now the 2nd fastest active American swimmer, behind only Florida’s Caeleb Dressel, who narrowly missed the World Record at last summer’s World Championships.
ALL TIME TOP AMERICAN PERFORMERS: MEN’S 100 METER FLY:
|1
|Michael Phelps
|49.82
|2
|Caeleb Dressel
|49.86
|3
|Ian Crocker
|50.40
|4
|Tyler McGill
|50.90
|5
|Jack Conger
|51.00
|6
|Tom Shields
|51.03
|7
|Seth Stubblefield
|51.24
|8
|Tim Phillips
|51.28
|9
|Aaron Peirsol
|51.30
|10
|Chris Brady
|51.42
17 Comments on "Conger Becomes 5th Fastest American Ever with 51-Flat 100 Meter Fly"
Conger was shaved and partially rested, but still a good time. 😄
Dang, in one meet Dressel was able to stamp his name all over the top performances list, and he really only seems to be on the up and up this year.
I doubt Dressel will go sub 50 in Pan Pacific. U can’t always go so fast everytime.
I don’t think you get what makes swimmers like Dressel special. They always try to get better and they always train to their full effort. There’s more chance of Dressel breaking the WR than not at pan pacs. At this point I don’t know if you’re just hating on Dressel because he stole schoolings thunder entirely, but I think you need to look at reality. Dressel is on a level schooling will never hit. The guy went 47.2 in the 100 free right after going 21.1 and 49.8.
Dude I know you are a Singaporean (your nick is a giveaway) and a rabid-Schooling fan. I am Singaporean too and a fan of Schooling’s obviously, but come on…. some of your comments…..absurdly biased. Schooling is far from his 2014 to 2016 form and Dressel is miles ahead of him at this point. Not even close.
I disagree with “miles ahead”.. 2017 is an off year for him because he has achieved his long time goal so he relaxed a little, whereas Dressel didn’t do very well in Olympics and he has a chip on his shoulders going to the Worlds ( Redeeming himself from Rio).
where did u get that from , a trolling flu ?
Yeah, he’s obvoisly plateaued now. When was the last time he did a PR in anything? 😉
wait and see ……
Wait…I’m looking at these all-time lists…wasn’t there a guy named Phelps or something who was decent at fly a few years ago or was I just imagining the past 16 years?
6 of 10 top swims of all time isn’t good enough for you, eh?
Yes. He’s at the top of the performers list and listed several times on the performances list…