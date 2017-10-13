Comerford Posts 1:41.7 200 Free, 50.7 100 Fly Split at SMU Classic

2017 SMU WOMEN’S CLASSIC

Friday, October 13 – Saturday, October 14

Westside Aquatic Center

Lewisville, Texas

Meet Info

Live Results

The 24th annual SMU Women’s Classic kicked off tonight in Lewisville, Texas. Several nation-leading swims came on night 1 of the 2-day event. One of those top times came from Louisville’s NCAA champion Mallory Comerford. In her signature 200 free, Comerford went up against Michigan All-American Siobhan Haughey. They were narrowly separated at the 100, with Comerford flipping ahead in 50.48 to Haughey’s 50.66. She took off on the back half, extending her lead for the win in 1:41.70 to Haughey’s 1:42.44.

Comerford and Haughey also had explosive relay splits on the 400 medley relay. While she typically swims the freestyle leg, she took over the fly leg this time, posting a 50.73 to give them a huge lead. She teamed up with Alina Kendzior (52.60 back), Mariia Astashkina (1:00.52 breast), and Lainey Visscher (48.80 free) for the win in 3:32.65. Haughey, on the other hand, blazed to a 46.76 split to anchor for the runner-up Wolverines.

The USC women had a big night, winning 4 of the 6 individual races. Their freshman contingent picked up a pair of titles, as Marta Cielsa touches 1st in the 50 free (22.63) and Maggie Aroesty took on the 400 IM (4:10.18). Junior Riley Scott was the only woman to break 1:00 in the 100 breast, finishing about half a second shy of her best time with a 59.56.

Trojan All-American Louise Hansson contributed to USC’s win total with a 51.56 in the 100 fly, finishing over a second ahead of Louisville’s Grace Oglesby (52.66). Hansson wasted no time resting between events, as she jumped right back in for the 100 back immediately afterwards. She took the early lead, flipping in 25.56, but Michigan’s Clara Smiddy was able to run her down, touching in 52.55 to give the Wolverines their first win of the night. Hansson came up just short with a 52.79 for 2nd place.

Michigan also took the win in the 800 free relay. Despite a 1:43.33 leadoff from Comerford and a 1:45.80 on the 2nd leg from Arina Openysheva for Louisville, they weren’t able to hold off the Wolverines. The team of Gabby Deloof (1:45.21 leadoff), Catie Deloof (1:45.47), Rose Bi (1:45.67), and Haughey (1:44.36) finished in 7:00.71.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1: