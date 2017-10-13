Galat, Castillo Luna Shine As Aggies Top MSU, Lead Notre Dame

Notre Dame vs Texas A&M vs Michigan State

Friday, October 13 – Saturday, October 14

Roffs Aquatic Center

Notre Dame, IN

Live Results

Day 1 Results

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish played host to Texas A&M and Michigan State on Friday, with teams being scored in the standard head-to-head dual meet format. The Aggies will complete their battle with Notre Dame tomorrow on day 2, while the Spartans were only slated to compete on day 1.

Women’s Meet

It was a dominant display by the Texas A&M women, winning eight of nine day 1 events including both relays. World Championship silver medalist Bethany Galat shone brightest for them, winning a pair of individual events in the 200 IM (1:59.00) and 200 fly (1:57.67). Her teammate Lisa Bratton was also particularly impressive, adding a runner-up finish to Galat in the 200 IM to a pair of first place finishes in the 200 back (1:55.13) and the 400 medley relay.

Joining her on that relay were Jorie Caneta and Beryl Gastaldello, who each had a win themselves in the 100 breast (1:00.81) and 100 free (48.68) respectively. Kaja Skrzek added a win for the Aggies in the 3-meter diving event, while Gastaldello also led the team to a win in the 200 free relay. Kristin Malone also had a strong day 1 showing, appearing on both the winning relays.

The lone non-Aggie win came from Notre Dame’s Molly Treble, who prevailed in the 500 free (4:49.60) over Texas A&M’s Haley Yelle (4:49.66). Other notable performances from the Fighting Irish came from Alice Treuth in the 200 back (1:55.89) and Abbie Dolan in the 100 free (49.16), both with runner-up finishes.

The top Spartan finish came from Ana Sortland, who was 5th in the 100 breast (1:03.99).

Per the Texas A&M release, the Aggies topped MSU 98-62, and currently hold a 121-46 lead over Notre Dame. The Irish defeated the Spartans 139.5-27.5 per their release.

Men’s Meet

The men’s meet had a similar story to the women’s, with Texas A&M executing well with seven of nine event wins.

Mauro Castillo Luna was their top performer, collecting a pair of individual wins in the 200 IM (1:48.99) and the 100 breast (54.96), as well as a sizzling 53.95 split on the winning 400 medley relay. Other individual wins for the Aggies came from Brock Bonetti in the 200 back (1:44.74), Adam Koster in the 100 free (44.22), Jose Martinez in the 200 fly (1:47.90) and Kurtis Mathews in the 1-meter springboard.

Notre Dame got off to a hot start, claiming two of the first three events before Texas A&M rattled off six straight.

Daniel Speers and Tabahn Afrik threw down a pair of sub-20 splits to lead the Irish to a big win in the 200 free relay, and Zach Yeadon had a decisive win in the 500 free (4:26.91). Other strong performances came from Justin Plaschka and Afrik in the 100 free (2nd and 3rd), Nick Milikich in the 200 IM (2nd), and Robby Whitacre in the 200 back (2nd).

Nick Leshok was the top finisher for MSU, placing 6th in the 100 breast.

The Aggies defeated the Spartans head-to-head by a score of 98-64, and Notre Dame topped MSU 136-30. Heading into tomorrow, Texas A&M leads Notre Dame 101.5-65.5.

Note: All scores are per team releases. Official scores cannot be confirmed as the official results and Meet Mobile have only scored relays thus far.