Versatile Emma Hazel Announces Verbal to Liberty University

Emma Hazel of White Lake, Michigan has made a verbal commitment to swim for Liberty University beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Liberty University!! I can’t wait to further myself both in and out of the pool!! I love the team and the campus, and I feel that Coach Jake and Coach Jessica will bring out the best in me. Thank you to my parents, my coaches, and everyone who helped me get here! Go Flames!”

Hazel, a USA Scholastic All American and NICSA All American, is a senior at Lakeland High School where she is coached by Jim Steffl. Hazel is a captain of the varsity team and holds a variety of varsity school records and pool records. Hazel led Lakeland to a top-10 Division 1 finish last season, earning All-State honors for the 100 fly and 100 back.

Hazel swims year-round with Kingfish Aquatic Club of Waterford under coach Brad Brockway. She had a breakout long-course season this past summer, earning a Summer Juniors cut in the 200 back (2:18.16) and breaking the 5 minute barrier in the 400 IM (4:59.77)

Steffl, Hazel’s high school coach, said, “I have worked with Emma for four years now, most prominently the past two as her head high school coach, and can say without any equivocation that she is going to be a force to be reckoned with in collegiate swimming for Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Although I will miss her, I look forward to following her career and hope to catch a meet in the beautiful foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.”

Hazel is a big get for the Flames. Her flexibility will allow her to fill in wherever needed, but she would have been an A finalist at the CCSA conference meet in the 500/1650 free, 100/200 back, and 400 IM, and a B finalist in the 100/200 fly and 200 IM. The Liberty women’s swimming and diving team finished second to Florida Gulf Coast, by 219.5 points, at the 2017 CCSA Championships.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 26.44

100 back – 55.21

200 back – 1:59.24

100 fly – 56.12

200 fly – 2:06.03

200 IM – 2:04.58

400 IM – 4:27.25

500 free – 4:57.71

1650 free – 17:08.44

