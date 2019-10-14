College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 14 – Oct. 20, 2019

The headliner of the weekend is the Michigan Triangular, featuring a total of five ranked programs: #7 (women)/#4 (men) Michigan, #3/#11 Virginia and #6 (women) Tennessee. That’s a two-day tilt on Friday and Saturday.
Watch for world champ Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) against All-American Erika Brown (Tennessee) in the butterfly, with an outside chance of freshman sensation Kate Douglass (Virginia) joining the mix after a lifetime-best last weekend.
A few standout meets to watch:
- Texas A&M‘s men and women host the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday. That’s a rematch between NCAA B final IMers Shaine Casas and Andrew Loy on the men’s side, perhaps with Paul DeLakis also in the mix.
- (Ohio State’s schedule also shows a Saturday dual with Louisville in College Station, but that meet doesn’t appear on Louisville’s schedule. We’re working on confirming if it’s happening or not.)
Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Providence Black vs White
|10/14
|x
|x
|Illinois vs Southern Illinois, Illinois State
|10/17
|x
|Purdue Intrasquad
|10/18
|x
|x
|Loyola Maryland vs Boston College
|10/18
|x
|x
|Navy vs Johns Hopkins, George Washington, Miami, Towson
|10/18
|x
|x
|Michigan State vs Pitt
|10/18
|x
|x
|Texas A&M vs Ohio State
|10/18
|x
|x
|Washington State vs Idaho
|10/18
|x
|Fordham vs. Manhattan
|10/18
|x
|x
|VMI vs Centre
|10/18
|x
|x
|Butler vs Bellarmine
|10/18
|x
|Georgetown vs American
|10/18
|x
|x
|Providence vs Bryant
|10/18
|x
|x
|Seton Hall vs Monmouth, Montclair State
|10/18
|x
|Missouri vs Florida
|10/18
|x
|x
|Kentucky vs South Carolina, Ohio
|10/18
|x
|x
|Holy Cross vs Bucknell
|10/18
|x
|x
|West Chester vs Lehigh
|10/18
|x
|x
|San Diego State vs Pepperdine, Boise State
|10/18
|x
|Oakland vs Toledo
|10/18
|x
|Canisius vs Marist
|10/18
|x
|x
|Ohio vs Kentucky, South Carolina
|10/18
|x
|Evansville vs Mckendree
|10/18
|x
|x
|BYU vs Colorado Mesa
|10/18
|x
|x
|Lancer Diving Invite
|10/18
|x
|x
|UNI vs Mankato State
|10/18
|x
|CSUB Sprint Classic
|10/18
|x
|Northern Colorado vs Northern Arizona
|10/18
|x
|Air Force vs Wyoming
|10/18
|x
|Stanford vs PAC
|10/18
|x
|Richmond Duals
|10/18-10/19
|x
|x
|Dual-A-Pool-Ooza w/ FIU, Rice, Tulane, Denver
|10/18-10/19
|x
|Akron Zips Invite
|10/18-10/19
|x
|x
|Seattle vs Loyola Marymount, Grand Canyon
|10/18-10/19
|x
|Grand Canyon vs Seattle
|10/18-10/19
|x
|Pacific Invite
|10/18-10/19
|x
|x
|NDSU vs South Dakota
|10/18-10/19
|x
|x
|Michigan vs Tennessee, Virginia
|10/18-10/19
|x
|x
|George Washington vs Boston College
|10/19
|x
|x
|Nebraska vs Iowa State
|10/19
|x
|Michigan State vs Illinois
|10/19
|x
|Ohio State vs Louisville (in College Station, TX)
|10/19
|x
|x
|Indiana Intercollegiates (at Purdue)
|10/19
|x
|x
|Rutgers Alumni Meet
|10/19
|x
|Florida State vs Minnesota
|10/19
|x
|x
|USC Alumni Relays
|10/19
|x
|x
|St Louis vs. Eastern Illinois, Maryville
|10/19
|x
|x
|Binghamton vs Niagra, Siena
|10/19
|x
|Binghamton vs Niagra
|10/19
|x
|Maine vs Rhode Island
|10/19
|x
|ECU vs Catawba, Lenoir-Rhyne (Swimming Only)
|10/19
|x
|ECU vs Lenoir-Rhyne, Catawba, Campbell (Swimming Only)
|10/19
|x
|Monmouth vs Montclair State
|10/19
|x
|Auburn vs LSU
|10/19
|x
|x
|James Madison vs Towson
|10/19
|x
|Delaware vs UMBC, Johns Hopkins
|10/19
|x
|x
|Boston vs Bucknell
|10/19
|x
|x
|Lafayette vs Loyola
|10/19
|x
|x
|Rider vs Lehigh
|10/19
|x
|x
|Connecticut Blue vs White Alumni Meet
|10/19
|x
|x
|San Diego vs Pepperdine
|10/19
|x
|Georgia Southern vs North Florida
|10/19
|x
|Howard vs Chowan
|10/19
|x
|X
|Florida Atlantic Alumni & Family Meet
|10/19
|x
|x
|IUPUI vs Olivet Nazarene, Western Illinois
|10/19
|x
|x
|All-Wisconsin Invite
|10/19
|x
|x
|Wisconsin Showcase
|10/19
|x
|x
|Youngstown State vs Toledo
|10/19
|x
|x
|Iona vs St Francis College
|10/19
|x
|Iona vs St Francis College, Sacred Heart, Wagner
|10/19
|x
|Bowling Green vs Buffalo, Cornell
|10/19
|x
|Little Rock Invitiational
|10/19
|x
|Colorado State vs Northern Arizona, Air Force
|10/19
|x
|Roadrunner Invitational
|10/19
|x
|Iowa Central CC vs South Dakota State
|10/19
|x
|Denver vs Air Force
|10/19
|x
|Buffalo vs Eastern Michigan
|10/19
|x
|California Baptist Diving Invite
|10/19
|x
|x
|UMass vs Vermont
|10/19
|x
|Air Force vs Northern Arizona, Colorado State
|10/19
|x
|Missouri State vs Indiana State, Indianapolis
|10/19 – 10/20
|x
|New Hampshire vs Vermont
|10/20
|x
Leave a Reply