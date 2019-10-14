College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 14 – Oct. 20, 2019

The headliner of the weekend is the Michigan Triangular, featuring a total of five ranked programs: #7 (women)/#4 (men) Michigan, #3/#11 Virginia and #6 (women) Tennessee. That’s a two-day tilt on Friday and Saturday.

Watch for world champ Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) against All-American Erika Brown (Tennessee) in the butterfly, with an outside chance of freshman sensation Kate Douglass (Virginia) joining the mix after a lifetime-best last weekend.

A few standout meets to watch:

Texas A&M ‘s men and women host the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday. That’s a rematch between NCAA B final IMers Shaine Casas and Andrew Loy on the men’s side, perhaps with Paul DeLakis also in the mix.

‘s men and women host the Buckeyes on Friday. That’s a rematch between NCAA B final IMers and on the men’s side, perhaps with also in the mix. (Ohio State’s schedule also shows a Saturday dual with Louisville in College Station, but that meet doesn’t appear on Louisville’s schedule. We’re working on confirming if it’s happening or not.)

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.