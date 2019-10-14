Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 14 – Oct. 20, 2019

The headliner of the weekend is the Michigan Triangular, featuring a total of five ranked programs: #7 (women)/#4 (men) Michigan, #3/#11 Virginia and #6 (women) Tennessee. That’s a two-day tilt on Friday and Saturday.

Watch for world champ Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) against All-American Erika Brown (Tennessee) in the butterfly, with an outside chance of freshman sensation Kate Douglass (Virginia) joining the mix after a lifetime-best last weekend.

A few standout meets to watch:

  • Texas A&M‘s men and women host the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday. That’s a rematch between NCAA B final IMers Shaine Casas and Andrew Loy on the men’s side, perhaps with Paul DeLakis also in the mix.
  • (Ohio State’s schedule also shows a Saturday dual with Louisville in College Station, but that meet doesn’t appear on Louisville’s schedule. We’re working on confirming if it’s happening or not.)

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.

Meet Date Men Women
Providence Black vs White 10/14 x x
Illinois vs Southern Illinois, Illinois State 10/17 x
Purdue Intrasquad 10/18 x x
Loyola Maryland vs Boston College 10/18 x x
Navy vs Johns Hopkins, George Washington, Miami, Towson 10/18 x x
Michigan State vs Pitt 10/18 x x
Texas A&M vs Ohio State 10/18 x x
Washington State vs Idaho 10/18 x
Fordham vs. Manhattan 10/18 x x
VMI vs Centre 10/18 x x
Butler vs Bellarmine 10/18 x
Georgetown vs American 10/18 x x
Providence vs Bryant 10/18 x x
Seton Hall vs Monmouth, Montclair State 10/18 x
Missouri vs Florida 10/18 x x
Kentucky vs South Carolina, Ohio 10/18 x x
Holy Cross vs Bucknell 10/18 x x
West Chester vs Lehigh 10/18 x x
San Diego State vs Pepperdine, Boise State 10/18 x
Oakland vs Toledo 10/18 x
Canisius vs Marist 10/18 x x
Ohio vs Kentucky, South Carolina 10/18 x
Evansville vs Mckendree 10/18 x x
BYU vs Colorado Mesa 10/18 x x
Lancer Diving Invite 10/18 x x
UNI vs Mankato State 10/18 x
CSUB Sprint Classic 10/18 x
Northern Colorado vs Northern Arizona 10/18 x
Air Force vs Wyoming 10/18 x
Stanford vs PAC 10/18 x
Richmond Duals 10/18-10/19 x x
Dual-A-Pool-Ooza w/ FIU, Rice, Tulane, Denver 10/18-10/19 x
Akron Zips Invite 10/18-10/19 x x
Seattle vs Loyola Marymount, Grand Canyon 10/18-10/19 x
Grand Canyon vs Seattle 10/18-10/19 x
Pacific Invite 10/18-10/19 x x
NDSU vs South Dakota 10/18-10/19 x x
Michigan vs Tennessee, Virginia 10/18-10/19 x x
George Washington vs Boston College 10/19 x x
Nebraska vs Iowa State 10/19 x
Michigan State vs Illinois 10/19 x
Ohio State vs Louisville (in College Station, TX) 10/19 x x
Indiana Intercollegiates (at Purdue) 10/19 x x
Rutgers Alumni Meet 10/19 x
Florida State vs Minnesota 10/19 x x
USC Alumni Relays 10/19 x x
St Louis vs. Eastern Illinois, Maryville 10/19 x x
Binghamton vs Niagra, Siena 10/19 x
Binghamton vs Niagra 10/19 x
Maine vs Rhode Island 10/19 x
ECU vs Catawba, Lenoir-Rhyne (Swimming Only) 10/19 x
ECU vs Lenoir-Rhyne, Catawba, Campbell (Swimming Only) 10/19 x
Monmouth vs Montclair State 10/19 x
Auburn vs LSU 10/19 x x
James Madison vs Towson 10/19 x
Delaware vs UMBC, Johns Hopkins 10/19 x x
Boston vs Bucknell 10/19 x x
Lafayette vs Loyola 10/19 x x
Rider vs Lehigh 10/19 x x
Connecticut Blue vs White Alumni Meet 10/19 x x
San Diego vs Pepperdine 10/19 x
Georgia Southern vs North Florida 10/19 x
Howard vs Chowan 10/19 x X
Florida Atlantic Alumni & Family Meet 10/19 x x
IUPUI vs Olivet Nazarene, Western Illinois 10/19 x x
All-Wisconsin Invite 10/19 x x
Wisconsin Showcase 10/19 x x
Youngstown State vs Toledo 10/19 x x
Iona vs St Francis College 10/19 x
Iona vs St Francis College, Sacred Heart, Wagner 10/19 x
Bowling Green vs Buffalo, Cornell 10/19 x
Little Rock Invitiational 10/19 x
Colorado State vs Northern Arizona, Air Force 10/19 x
Roadrunner Invitational 10/19 x
Iowa Central CC vs South Dakota State 10/19 x
Denver vs Air Force 10/19 x
Buffalo vs Eastern Michigan 10/19 x
California Baptist Diving Invite 10/19 x x
UMass vs Vermont 10/19 x
Air Force vs Northern Arizona, Colorado State 10/19 x
Missouri State vs Indiana State, Indianapolis 10/19 – 10/20 x
New Hampshire vs Vermont 10/20 x

