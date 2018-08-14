Colin Murphy Set to Transfer from Virginia Tech to Northwestern

Colin Murphy will transfer to Northwestern University for his last two years of eligibility after having spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Virginia Tech.

“I’m beyond excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Northwestern swimming and diving program and the Wildcat community. After seeing the state-of-the-art facilities, meeting the coaching staff and members of the team, and connecting with the support system in academic services, I couldn’t resist. I knew that there would be a future here for me as a Wildcat and I am thrilled.”

Murphy swam the 200 free, 500 free, and 1650 free at the 2018 ACC Championship last season, notching a PB in the 200. Before joining the H2Okies he swam for The Woodlands Swim Team and Woodlands Christian Academy in The Woodlands, Texas. A four-time state champion in the 500 free, he competed at 2016 Olympic Trials in the 1500 free.

Northwestern Director of Swimming and Diving Jeremy Kipp, who is about to begin his first season at the Wildcats’ helm, said, “The Northwestern swimming and diving program is excited to have Colin join the Wildcat Family and we expect him to make an immediate impact. Colin’s passion for swimming and his commitment to the pursuit of improvement are qualities that we value at Northwestern. We are happy to add his blend of talent, enthusiasm and character to our program.”

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:21.32

1000 free – 9:06.86

500 free – 4:24.99

200 free – 1:38.07

