SwimSwam Pulse: 47% Most Impressed By Italy’s Euro Showing

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which nation was most impressive at the 2018 European Championships:

RESULTS

Question: What nation impressed you most at Euros?



Italy – 47.1%

Great Britain – 29.9%

Russia – 19.3%

Other – 3.8%

Nearly half of voters said Italy was the most impressive nation at the 2018 European Championships.

Italy won 6 swimming golds, which bettered their 5 apiece from the 2016 and 2014 editions, but their total pool swimming medal count jumped from 15 in 2014 to 17 in 2016 to a whopping 22 in 2018. That accounted for more medals than any nation other than Russia and the host Great Britain.

It also included an incredibly high number of breakout performances. Even without a gold medal from their dynamic distance pair Gregorio Paltrinieri and Gabrielle Detti (who have won a combined 14 long course European Champs medals), Italy still won a half-dozen events, most of them by fast-rising breakout performers. Their gold medalists:

Italy should get back Detti and fast-rising breaststroker Nicolo Martinenghi from injury next year, and if exciting young talents like Miressi (age 19), Federico Burdisso (age 16), Quadarella (age 19), Arianna Castiglioni (age 20), Ilaria Cusinato (age 18) keep rising, the Italian delegation for the 2019 Worlds and 2020 Olympics could be one of the best swim teams on the planet.

Great Britain got almost 30% of the votes after leading all nations with 4 relay golds. Their 24 total and 9 gold medals were second overall to Russia, which got nearly 20% of the votes after bagging 10 gold and 26 overall medals. Great Britain (Adam Peaty, 100 breast) and Russia (Kliment Kolesnikov, 50 back) had the only two world records of the meet, as well.

