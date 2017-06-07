Coaches Taylor, Wallace To Join British National Centres

British Swimming has announced the addition of two support coaches to their National Centres in Bath and Loughborough.

Mike Taylor will join the National Centre at the University of Bath, and Andrew Wallace will join the centre in Loughborough.

Taylor began his coaching career with the City of Sheffield, and will join David McNulty and Jol Finck in Bath. Wallace was previously the head coach for the Dancaster Dartes, and will work with Mel Marshall and Dave Hemmings at the National Centre in Loughborough.

Along with their duties as coaches at the centres, both Taylor and Wallace will work closely with British Swimming’s sport science and sport medicine support staff (SSSM) to assist in building a world class daily training environment for the athletes.

“When I saw there was an opportunity to work with British Swimming, I was very excited at the possibility of becoming part of the team and the journey,” Taylor said. “The job fitted my experience and it’s a great opportunity to have a new work environment and positive challenges.

“I’m really passionate about swimming and I want to help deliver the best program possible. I have a new challenge to take myself to the next level and I’m looking forward to contributing to the delivery of world class results.”

Wallace is looking forward to joining the team at Loughborough and implementing the vision developed by Marshall and Hemmings.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with and learn from elite level coaches, such as Mel and Dave, and some of the world’s best swimmers within a high performance environment.

“This will be of huge benefit in furthering my long term development as a coach and will continue to add to my current skills and knowledge while I contribute to the best possible training environment for athletes.”

Bill Furniss, British Swimming’s Head Coach, welcomes the new additions to his coaching team.

“I’m pleased to welcome Mike and Andrew on board,” said Furniss. “They have shown great potential in their roles with Sheffield and Doncaster and I believe they will fit into the set up in Bath and Loughborough well.

“It’s a great opportunity for these coaches to develop while coaching some of the world’s best athletes including Olympic medallists.”