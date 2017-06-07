Diving is Hard… UIndy Diving with Coach Dave McKown

Dave McKown is in his second year as the Head Diving Coach at the University of Indianapolis. He has coached three NCAA Division II All-Americans so far and plans to build the Greyhounds into a power on the boards at Nationals. Coach McKown was a diver at Miami of Ohio where he helped the RedHawks to win a Mid-American Conference Championship in 2006 and is also currently a coach with IISD, the International School of Diving. Once again, UIndy Grad Assistant Bart Zarzecki is helping you get to know the Greyhound Diving Coach in the way that only Bart can: with a video that starts as though it is an episode of MTV Cribs and ends with some fun diving craziness, along with a great conversation about motivation, influences, and advice on navigating academics, athletics, college life, and the transition to the real world when the time comes.

You can follow UIndy Swimming & Diving on Twitter @uindyswimdive, on facebook at UIndy Swim & Dive, or on Instagram at uindy_swimdive. You can also follow Coach Dave on Instagram @diveinwithdave.