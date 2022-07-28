Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Clovis Swim Club Breaks 13-14 NAG Relay Record by 2 Seconds

The Clovis Swim Club in Clovis, California broke a National Age Group Record on Tuesday in the mixed 200 meter medley relay.

Swimming in a closed time trial at Clovis North High School, the relay of Jake SalcedoWinston LiangAudrey Hill, and Rowyn Wilber combined for a time of 1:55.34. That swim takes more than two seconds off the old record of 1:57.56 that was set in 2021 by Metro Aquatic Club of Miami.

Splits Comparison:

Metro Aquatic Club of Miami Clovis Swim Club
Old Record New Record
Back Anthony Pineiro – 29.19 Jake Salcedo – 29.36
Breast George Gonzalez – 32.10 Winston Liang – 29.22
Fly Sahar Idler – 29.33 Audrey Hill – 29.14
Free Sofia Jorge – 26.94 Rowyn Wilber – 27.62
Total Time 1:57.56 1:55.34

Liang’s breaststroke split was a real difference maker for Clovis. There were no individual events at the closed time trial, but the rising high school sophomore ranks 10th in the US among 13-14s this season in the 100 meter breaststroke with a 1:07.55 from late June.

USA Swimming first began recognizing mixed relay NAG records in September of 2018, so the records are all relatively recent. The recognition of records, along with the inclusion of a mixed medley relay at the Olympics, has brought a lot more focus to these races at the age group level as well. That has resulted in a rapid run at the national age group marks over the last few years.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!