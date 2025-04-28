Class of 2026 “Best Of The Rest” Recruit Jason Sugihara Verbally Commits To Army West Point

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jason Sugihara, a versatile “Best of the Rest” recruit in the boys’ high school class of 2026 Way Too Early Rankings, has announced his commitment to Army West Point beginning in fall 2026.

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to Army West Point! I would like to thank my family, teammates, friends, @moveperformance, and the @azswimneptune coaches. A tremendous thank you to Coach Brandt and Coach Ryan for this amazing opportunity! GO ARMY BEAT NAVY”

Sugihara earned bronze in the 100 breaststroke (55.27) and 200 IM (1:47.88) while competing for Swim Neptune at the Austin Speedo Sectionals in March. He was an ‘A’ finalist in three other events, collecting a fifth-place finish in the 100 freestyle (44.30), sixth-place in the 200 freestyle (1:37.61), and eighth-place in the 500 IM (4:02.60). His times in all six events marked personal bests.

Sugihara is also the reigning 400-meter freestyle champion at the Arizona LC Senior State Championships. It was his second year in a row winning an event at the meet; the year before, he won the 800-meter freestyle following his 1000-yard freestyle victory at the Austin Speedo Sectionals.

Best Times (SCY):

100 freestyle: 44.30

200 freestyle: 1:37.61

500 freestyle: 4:31.55

1650 freestyle: 15:40.93

100 breaststroke: 55.27

200 IM: 1:47.88

Sugihara is the third ranked recruit that Army has scored a verbal commitment from in this boys’ recruiting class. #17 Brody Chandler and “Best of the Rest” Elonzo Santos have also verbally committed to Army’s class of 2030, making Sugihara the third ranked recruit the Black Knight have in this class.

Sugihara is a versatile commit for the Black Knights, as all the lifetime bests listed above would have scored at the 2025 Patriot League Championships. Three would have made the ‘A’ final, including his 100 freestyle best which would have finished sixth. His 200 freestyle and 200 IM would have both finished eighth.

Further, his 1650 freestyle best would have placed 12th, his 100 breaststroke 14th, and his 500 freestyle 22nd. With one more season until Sugihara arrives on campus, his range gives the Black Knights plenty of options for how to use him most effectively in their lineup. Army will be aiming to continue building on their success during the 2024-25 season when Sugihara gets to West Point. The team won its first men’s Patriot League Championship title since 2001 and placed 30th at the NCAA Championships with their most successful performance at the championships in nearly 40 years.

In addition to ranked recruits Chandler and Santos, Sugihara joins Michael Gumino, Roy Kwon, Paul Moody, Holden Skidmore, and Hunter Zipperer in verbally committing to Army’s 2026 recruiting class.

