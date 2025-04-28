Notre Dame Adds “Best of the Rest” Backstroker Emily Hamill for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emily Hamill from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, has signed with the University of Notre Dame for 2025-26. Although she originally made a verbal pledge to the University of Georgia, Hamill flipped her commitment a year later, writing:

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic careers at the University of Notre Dame!! I want to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for helping me along this journey to get to where I am today! Special thanks to Coach Chris, Coach Josh, and Coach Kelsi for giving me this opportunity! GO IRISH ☘️ ☘️”

Hamill will be the third member of the family to swim in college. Her older sister Caitlin Hamill swam for West Chester University and her brother Alex Hamill swam for Villanova University.

A senior at Germantown Academy, Hamill is a three-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a NISCA All-American and is captain of the swim team. She does her year-round swimming with Germantown Academy Aquatic Club and was an Olympic Trials qualifier in the 100/200 back. We ranked her among the “Best of the Rest” backstrokers on our list of top swimmers from the high school class of 2025.

At the 2024 Eastern Interscholastics, Hamill won the 200 free (1:47.74) and 500 free (4:48.98), clocking PBs in both events. This year, she was runner-up in the 100 free (50.32) and placed 3rd in the 200 free (1:48.73).

She competed at U.S. Olympic Team Trials last summer, swimming 1:02.34 in the 100 back for 42nd place and 2:14.44 in the 200 back for 43rd. She wrapped up the 2024 long course season at NCSA Summer Championships, where she finaled in the 100 back (6th), 200 back (6th), 50 back (7th), 100 free (10th), 200 free (13th), and 200 IM (20th).

This winter, she updated her PBs in the SCY 1000 free (9:56.25), 100 fly (56.53), and 400 IM (4:22.54).

Hamill will join the Fighting Irish class of 2029 with Ava Pape, Becky Rentz, Ellie Lee, Gracyn Lanning, Kate Hotem, Kate Simon, Maddie Faikish, and Tess Heavner. She would have been Notre Dame’s fastest 200 backstroker and second-fastest 100 backstroker last season. She would have scored in the “B” final of the 200 back and the “C” final of the 100 back at the 2025 ACC Championships.

Best SCY times:

200 back: 1:53.89

100 back: 53.19

200 free: 1:47.75

100 free: 50.13

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.