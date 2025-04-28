Naomi Patterson Named Swimming Canada’s 2024 Volunteer of the Year

Courtesy: Swimming Canada

At the heart of the Collingwood Clippers Swim Club is a community that feels more like a family. Former swimmers still cherish their old Clippers gear, young siblings eagerly wait for their turn to join, and even a new puppy sports a purple Clippers collar in team pride. These little moments, woven together, are what make the club special—and at the center of it all is Naomi Patterson.

Patterson – a dedicated swim parent, volunteer and leader – has been named Swimming Canada’s Volunteer of the Year for 2024, an honour recognizing her unwavering commitment to the sport. As president of the Collingwood Clippers and Chair for the Huronia region, she has played a crucial role in shaping the swimming landscape in her community.

“Watching the club grow over the past 10 years has been an incredible experience,” Patterson said. “Our coaches and volunteers have built such a strong, supportive culture. It’s amazing to see our swimmers become part of something bigger than just training in the pool.”

Under her leadership, the Collingwood Clippers have grown to 200 swimmers from just 40 before the pandemic.

Patterson’s influence extends well beyond her home club. She led a team of volunteers to host the 2024 Long Course Huronia Region meet at Brock University, tackling the challenge of not having a long-course facility in their area.

Her dedication was previously recognized by Swim Ontario in September 2024 with the Gord Noddle Memorial Award for outstanding volunteerism. But for Patterson, it’s not about the awards—it’s about the connections and experiences that make the swimming community so special.

“Being a Clipper isn’t just about swimming, it’s about the moments that bring people together,” she said. “The alumni still holding onto their Clippers gear decades later. […] A former Clippers coach—now 76 and still swimming—brought us his original 1980s Clippers sweater. He still stops by the observation room from time to time, watching today’s swimmers carry on the tradition. In Collingwood, swimming isn’t just a sport—it’s a lifelong connection.”

Her journey in swimming started when her son joined the Clippers at six years old. Looking for an activity he’d enjoy, she quickly found herself involved in volunteering, and from there, her passion for the sport took off.

Patterson, along with the club’s membership, knows the importance of equipment and the positive impacts it can have on the facility when it comes to training. One of her most memorable moments came during a January 2024 Membership Meeting when they had a fundraising campaign to install new starting blocks—a $62,000 project that seemed like a daunting challenge.

“In real time, the magic happened,” she recalls. “A message appeared in the chat: ‘Our company will sponsor a block.’ Moments later, another email confirmed a $10,000 donation.”

Within just 36 hours, the entire project was fully funded, an overwhelming show of support from the community.

The momentum continued, with a Swim-a-thon raising over $26,000, proof of the deep commitment from local families and supporters.

“The Volunteer of the Year Award is really a reflection of this entire community,” she said. “It’s about the dedication of all the volunteers who make this sport possible—supporting athletes, coaches and swim families.”

For Patterson, volunteering is about more than just helping. It’s about creating a space where young athletes can thrive, friendships can grow, and the sport continues to inspire future generations. She hopes others will be encouraged to step up and get involved.

“I believe volunteering is important because it strengthens our community and gives people a chance to connect in a meaningful way,” she said. “It’s about making a difference, creating opportunities, and helping young people grow into future leaders.”