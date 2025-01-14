Bolles’ Gracyn Lanning Brings Needed Breaststroke Depth to Notre Dame Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Gracyn Lanning of the famed Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida has committed to swim at Notre Dame next fall. A native of New York City, she grew up training with the 92nd Street YMCA Flying Dolphins on the Upper East Side of Manhattan before matriculating to Florida in 2021 to attend the Bolles School.

At last year’s Florida High School Class 1 State Championships, where the Bolles girls won their 34th-straight title, Lanning finished 3rd in the 100 breast (1:02.81) and 200 IM (2:02.39). She also raced at Winter Juniors East in December, where her best finish was 45th in the 200 breaststroke.

Best Times in Yards:

100 fly – 54.92

100 free – 53.23

100 breast – 1:02.39

200 breast – 2:15.85

200 IM – 2:02.39

400 IM – 4:33.41

While she is primarily a breaststroker, Lanning has shown enough ability in other events that she probably has a strong future as an IM’er at the college level. She has already dropped more than three seconds in the 200 IM this season alone.

She will join a Notre Dame program in an interesting spot. After a history-making season for the men’s team last year, the program was suspended for the entire 2024-2025 season. The women’s team finished 8th out of 11 teams at last year’s ACC Championship meet, though, lagging a bit behind the men’s program.

Still, the program has landed a very good women’s class of 2025 that includes Emily Hamill and Maddie Faikish from Pennsylvania, Kate Simon and Tess Heavner from Minnesota, and Becky Rentz (Illinois), Ava Pape (Texas), and Kate Hotem (Virginia). There are some very good swimmers in that class (Rentz and Hamill especially), but Lanning is the only breaststroker of the group.

Lanning’s best time in the 100 breast is just .08 seconds behind the team’s leader this season Emily Kitayama, who is a freshman; Mary Codevilla, a sophomore, has been 1:02.44. Lanning’s best time in the 200 breast would be the team’s leader this season by a second-and-a-half.

