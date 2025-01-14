Gretchen’s Greatness, Corbeau/Guiliano, & is Swimming a Bad Product? | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Gretchen Walsh becoming an All-Time great swimmer, Chris Guiliano & Caspar Corbeau‘s NCAA debuts with new teams, and if Swimming is a bad product.
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 2:31 Are we getting Gretchen Walsh Fatigue?
- 10:32 Katie Grimes NCAA Debut
- 15:32 Guiliano/Corbeau make NCAA Season Debuts
- 29:12 Is Swimming a Bad Product?
- 49:35 Was Marchand Winning 4 Golds at Home Olympics the Biggest Swim Story of 2024?
- 58:06 Will MacGuire McDuff or Adam Chaney Swim Again?