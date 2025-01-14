Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen’s Greatness, Corbeau/Guiliano, & is Swimming a Bad Product? | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Gretchen Walsh becoming an All-Time great swimmer, Chris Guiliano & Caspar Corbeau‘s NCAA debuts with new teams, and if Swimming is a bad product.

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 2:31 Are we getting Gretchen Walsh Fatigue?
  • 10:32 Katie Grimes NCAA Debut
  • 15:32 Guiliano/Corbeau make NCAA Season Debuts
  • 29:12 Is Swimming a Bad Product?
  • 49:35 Was Marchand Winning 4 Golds at Home Olympics the Biggest Swim Story of 2024?
  • 58:06 Will MacGuire McDuff or Adam Chaney Swim Again?

0
