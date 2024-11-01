PIAA 3A Champion Maddie Faikish Verbally Commits To Notre Dame’s Class of 2029

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Freestyler Maddie Faikish has verbally committed to join the Notre Dame women’s class of 2029. Faikish is from Pennsylvania and swims for both the North Penn Aquatic

I am so beyond excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame! I’m so thankful for my friends, family, coaches and everyone who had helped me along the way! GO IRISH ☘️☘️ #ALLIN

Faikish is a multi-time PIAA 3A State Champion. At the 2024 championship, she won the 200 freestyle in a personal best of 1:48.65, chopping .84 seconds off her lifetime best to move from third in 2023. Faikish is a mid-distance freestyler most at home in the 200/500 freestyle. She finished on the podium in her other championship event, taking third in the 500 freestyle (4:56.29) a year after winning the title in 4:49.63, which remains her lifetime best.

Best Times (SCY):

100 freestyle: 51.97

200 freestyle: 1:48.65

500 freestyle: 4:49.63

Her 200 freestyle lifetime best would’ve been third on Notre Dame’s depth chart for the 200 freestyle last season. The two athletes ahead of her, both with 1:47-point swims, are current seniors and will graduate before she arrives on campus, meaning the Fighting Irish will quickly rely on Faikish to contribute individually and on the 800 freestyle relay. It’s the same scenario in the 500 freestyle.

This season, the underclassmen have been providing much of the momentum for the Notre Dame women’s team, highlighted by Carli Cronk, who leads the team in the 200/500 freestyle this season (1:48.10/4:58.39). Faikish should fit right into the Fighting Irish’s underclassmen movement as part of their rebuild, and will likely find herself in the mid-distance freestyle training group with Cronk.

The Notre Dame women finished eighth at the 2024 ACC Championships under second-year head coach Chris Lindauer.

Faikish joins Kate Simon, Isabella Dieffenthaller, Kate Hotem, Ellie Butler, Ava Pape, Becky Rentz, and Tess Heavner in Notre Dame’s class of 2029.

