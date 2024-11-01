2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Series – Singapore: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)

SCM (25m)

Meet Central

Competition Schedule

Entries Book

Live Results

Day 2 Prelims Start List

It’s the second day of the final stop of the 2024 World Cup Series.

Last night, Kate Douglass broke her own world record in the 200 breaststroke. The versatile Douglass will take on the 50 butterfly today, where she could take home her third triple crown of the series. Other world record holders in action this morning include Regan Smith (100 back) and Siobhan Haughey (200 free), who are also favored to score triple crowns this series.

On the men’s side, Leon Marchand and Duncan Scott are the top entrants in the 200 IM by a good margin, setting up what could be an exciting duel tonight. The men’s 50 breaststroke should be a dogfight, as Qin Haiyang is on the hunt for his only chance at a triple crown of the series.

The prelims session will be viewable to most fans on the World Aquatics Recast page (for a fee), which can be accessed below. For more information, read here.

Women’s 400m Individual Medley – Timed Final

Slow Heat Results:



Rouxin Tan (MAS) – 5:00.73 Inga Xu (CLB) – 5:06.39 Jia Jia Yoong (MAS) – 5:07.57 Jing Wen Teo (CLB) – 5:14.35 Chenyi Yu (CLB) – 5:15.72 Muse Goh (CLB) – 5:17.82

Shanghai bronze medalist Rouxin Tan was over five seconds back of the personal best she set in the first series stop (4:55.27), but still easily cleared the early 400 IM heat. Her teammate Jia Jia Yoong almost made it a 1-2 finish for Malaysia, but local club swimmer Inga Xu split the pair, pulling ahead on the breaststroke leg.

Men’s 50m Backstroke – Prelims

World Record: 22.11 — Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2022)

World Cup Record: 22.58 — Isaac Cooper, AUS (2024)

World Junior Record: 22.52 — Isaac Cooper, AUS (2022)

Top 8:

Isaac Cooper (AUS) – 22.87 Pieter Coetze (RSA) – 22.92 Marius Kusch (GER) – 23.06 Kacper Stokowski (POL) – 23.16 Dylan Carter (TTO) – 23.18 Jack Dolan (USA) – 23.34 Ralf Tribuntsov (EST) – 23.37 Lorenzo Mora (ITA) – 23.68

Women’s 200m Freestyle – Prelims

World Record: 1:50.31 — Siobhan Haughey , HKG (2021)

, HKG (2021) World Cup Record: 1:50.43 — Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

World Junior Record: 1:52.59 — Bella Sims, USA (2022)

Top 8:

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Prelims

World Record: 1:49.63 — Ryan Lochte, USA (2012)

World Cup Record: 1:50.30 — Leon Marchand , FRA (2024)

, FRA (2024) World Junior Record: 1:51.45 — Matthew Sates, RSA (2021)

Top 8:

Women’s 100m Backstroke – Prelims

World Record: 54.56 — Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2024)

World Cup Record: 54.89 — Regan Smith , USA (2024)

, USA (2024) World Junior Record: 55.74 — Bella Sims (2022)

Top 8:

Men’s 50m Breaststroke – Prelims

World Record: 24.95 — Emre Sakci, TUR (2021)

World Cup Record: 25.25 — Cameron van der Burgh (2009)

World Junior Record: 25.85 — Simone Cerasuolo (2021)

Top 8:

Women’s 50m Butterfly – Prelims

World Record: 24.38 — Therese Alshammar, SWE (2009)

World Cup Record: 24.38 — Therese Alshammar, SWE (2009)

World Junior Record: 24.55 — Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

Top 8:

Men’s 100m Freestyle – Prelims

World Record: 44.84 — Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2021)

World Cup Record: 44.84 — Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2021)

World Junior Record: 45.64 — David Popovici (2022)

Top 8:

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Prelims

World Record: 1:02.36 — Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013) / Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014/2016)

World Cup Record: 1:02.36 — Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013) / Alia Atkinson, JAM (2016)

World Junior Record: 1:02.36 — Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Prelims

World Record: 1:46.85 — Tomoru Honda, JPN (2022)

World Cup Record: 1:48.56 — Chad le Clos , RSA (2013)

, RSA (2013) World Junior Record: 1:49.61 — June Chen, CHN (2022)

Top 8:

Men’s 1500 Freestyle – Timed Final

World Record: 14:06.88 — Florian Wellbrock, GER (2021)

World Cup Record: 14:15.49 — Mykhailo Romanchuk, UKR (2016)

World Junior Record: 14:27.78 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, ITA (2012)

Slow Heat Results: