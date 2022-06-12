Chris Jones on Developing Olympic Student-Athletes at University of Edinburgh

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Chris Jones is the Head Coach of the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. He started the program in 2008 and since then they’ve put a ton of athletes on international teams, including 5 Olympians. His group of about 35 stood out at the British Trials in April and on this podcast he discusses the cultural focus points that lead to their great performances.

We also discuss the role that the university athletic system is playing in the success of British Swimming and Chris helps me understand how the Universities operate when it comes to student-athletes, competitions, and scholarships. A great glimpse at the terrific program that you may not have paid attention to, or even known about, before.

