Chloe McDonald Heads to UNC-Asheville for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chloe McDonald from Louisville, Kentucky has committed to swim for the University of North Carolina at Asheville beginning in the fall of 2021. She competes for the Sacred Heart Academy in high school competition and swims for the Lakeside Swim Team during the club season.

McDonald’s last championship-style meet for Lakeside was the Speedo Southern Premier in early March, where she raced all of her primary events, as well as the 100 back. She dropped best times in around half of those events, including a two-second drop in the 200 fly and around a second and a half in the 100 back. In her 100 free, she cut a few hundredths off her previous lifetime best from two months prior.

She has swam in three club meets since the beginning of the 2020-2021 season. In her most recent club meet, she was just tenths off her lifetime bests in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly, which are her three best events.

During the previous high school season, McDonald swam the 50 free and 100 fly at the Kentucky High School State Championships. In the 50, she swam her lifetime best in prelims, and only gained a few hundredths in finals, landing her 8th. In the 100 fly, she finished 7th, swimming just off her 100 fly best. She also swam the second leg for Sacred Heart’s winning 200 free relay, splitting a 24.11. This split actually matched her individual best time done at the same meet. Her A-final finishes helped Sacred Heart to their eight-straight team title, where they scored 503 points, dominating over second-place team DuPont Manual, who scored 159 points.

Her best time in the 100 fly is a 2019 Futures cut.

Top Times SCY:

50 Free- 24.11

100 Free- 52.70

200 Free- 1:56.68

100 Fly- 56.07

200 Fly- 2:06.15

UNC-Asheville is a Division 1 school competing in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association. At the conference championships last season, the women’s team finished 4th out of 9 teams, scoring 782 points behind champions Liberty University, as well as podium finishers FGCU and Incarnate Word.

McDonald will join a newly-rebuilt fly group, which currently is made up of mostly freshmen, with a few upperclassmen additions. She will add even more depth to this group, with a time that would have ranked her first on last season’s roster. Her time of 56.07 also puts her just tenths away from the school record of 55.66.

At last year’s conference championships, McDonald would be an A-finalist in the 100 fly, a B-finalist in the 200 fly, and a C-finalist in the 50 and 100 free. Her sheer amount of conference-scoring times set her up to make an immediate impact at the conference level.

She will join a class of 2025 that includes fellow flyer Riley Edmundson (56.20, 2:02.99), along with Julie Lahiff, Caitlin Hefner, and Grace Adams.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.