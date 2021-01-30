Diver Maddie Moran Commits to Northern Iowa

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Current high school senior Maddie Moran has committed to dive for the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, IA beginning in the 2021-2022 season. She does her club diving at GC Divers in North Texas, which has been ranked one of the top three age group diving clubs in the United States for multiple years.

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and diving career at the University of Northern Iowa. Thank you to everyone that has helped me on this journey. Go Cats!!💜💛

During the high school season, she dives for Marcus High School in Lewisville, TX. During last year’s scholastic season, she placed 9th at the 2020 District 5-6A Championships with 232.80 points in the 1M (11 dives) category. Her best finish on that board in high school competition totals 316.05 points done at the TISCA North Zone Invite back in 2018. Although she has only competed on the 3M twice in high school, she scored 166 points at the same meet.

Her most recent meet for GC Divers was in December 2020 at the AAU DMD Holiday Classic. At this meet, she only competed on the 1M, scoring 294.50 points and placing 6th in the girl’s 16-18 category. The last time she competed on the 3M was at the Conroe Diving Invitational, where she totaled 353.75 points. That score netted her 3rd in the girl’s 16-18 age group category.

The University of Northern Iowa has three divers on their 2020-2021 women’s team, who will act as Moran’s training partners upon her arrival on campus. They compete at the Division 1 mid-major level in the Missouri Valley Conference. Last season, all three made finals in the 1M, where Taylor Hogan placed 12th, Jayden Lovell placed 13th, and Anna Penning placed 14th. In the 3M competition later in the meet, Penning and Lovell made finals again, placing 8th and 12th. Hogan placed 19th in prelims. Penning was also given the Freshman Diver of the Year award.

Moran competes primarily on springboard, which bodes well for her collegiate career as the 1M and 3M competitions at conference are also competed on springboard.

Moran will join swimmers Sydney Stemper, Olivia Chambers, Abby McCorkle, Abigail Bangs, Faith Larsen, Aliza Purtle, Hallory Domnick, and Meghan Pallett in the Panthers’ class of 2025. This is another large recruiting class for Northern Iowa, following in the footsteps of the class of 2024, which contained an identical amount of recruits.

