Washington College Picks Up Verbal from Butterflier Grayson Wright for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Grayson Wright of Haddonfield, NJ has announced his decision to swim for Washington College in Maryland beginning in the 2021-2022 season. He is currently a senior at Bishop Eustace Preparatory School and he swims year-round for South Jersey Aquatic Club.

I’m proud to announce my commitment to continuing my academic and athletic career at Washington College. #goosenation

In December of 2019, Wright swam at the TAC Titans Blizzard Blitz meet. He competed in the 50, 100, 500, 1650 free, the 100 and 200 fly, and the 200 and 400 IM. He went personal best times in the 50 and 100 free, and the 200 IM. Additionally, Wright made it back to finals in the 200 fly. He went a 2:00.22 in prelims, touching 30th. He went 0.36 seconds faster in finals, remaining 30th in a time of 1:59.86. He finished 18th in the 1650 free, and he split a personal best time in the 1000 free during the race.

One of Wright’s most recent competitions was the New Jersey SJAC State Cup in November of 2020. He finished 9th in 100 back and 15th in both the 100 fly and the 200 IM. He recorded one personal best time at the meet, dropping 1.73 seconds in the 100 breast, for a time of 1:07.89.

Top SCY Times:

100 fly – 54.19

200 fly – 1:57.97

400 IM – 4:21.63

100 back – 57.29

500 free – 4:59.83

1650 free – 17:08.54

Wright will make an immediate impact to the Washington College Swim and Dive program when he arrives in the fall of 2021. During the 2019-2020 season, his top times would have made him the team’s fastest 200 flyer, their second-fastest 400 IMer behind Andrew Feeley, and their third-fastest competitor in the 500 free behind Gage Mandrell and Nathaniel Braddock. Further, Mandrell was Washington College’s only competitor in the 1650 free, leaving room for Wright to swim the distance event.

He will also contribute to the Washington College Geese’s team score at the conference championships. At the 2020 Centennial Championships, he would have scored points in the 200 fly, 400 IM, 500 free, and 1650 free. He would have earned a spot in the B-final for the fly, IM, and 500 free, and he would have touched 9th in the 1650.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.