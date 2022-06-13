Chinese Swimming Association Releases Official Roster For 2022 Worlds

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

This week, Chinese Swimming News and Results reported via Twitter that the Chinese Swimming Association released the official Chinese roster for the upcoming 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

CSA released the official roster today. It's the same as the version previously leaked by the media. https://t.co/KivbJzqCw7 pic.twitter.com/PNuGPlIzcH — Chinese Swimming News and Results (@CHNswim_fan) June 10, 2022

Last m0nth, Chinese Swimming News and Results shared a leaked Worlds Championships roster that consisted of 23 women and 22 men. The official roster is the exact same as the leaked one.

The country’s two individual Olympic champions, Zhang Yufei (200 fly) and Wang Shun (200 IM), will headline the women’s and men’s teams respectively. Other notable swimmers to compete at worlds include women’s 400 free Olympic bronze medalist Li Bingjie, defending men’s 100 back world champion Xu Jiayu, the women’s 4×200 free relay team that broke the world record last summer (Yufei, Bingjie, Tang Muhan, Yang Junxuan), and Yan Zibei, the breastroke leg of the silver-medal winning mixed medley relay at the Olympics (alongside Yufei, Bingjie, and Junxuan).

Big names that are missing from this roster include Wang Jianjiahe, the defending worlds bronze medalist in the women’s 1500 free; Yu Yiting, the world junior record holder in the women’s 200 IM; and 2012 200 and 400 IM Olympic champion Ye Shiwen. Shiwen, who did not qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games, plans to train for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Chinese Nationals from April 15 to April 20, as well as the Chinese Spring Championships from April 24 to 29, were set to be selection meets for Worlds. However, both of those meets were reportedly postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19. The 2022 Asian Games and the 2021 World University Games (that were postponed to 2022), both set to happen in China as well, were also pushed back to 2023 for the same reason.

Instead, the Worlds team was speculated to be selected based off performances in “internal tests” that the Chinese Swimming Federation gave swimmers at a training camp. All swimmers who had hit FINA ‘A’ cut times were gathered to participate at the camp.

Previously, Chinese Swimming News and Results reported that seven swimmers (Zhang Yufei, Yan Zibei, Qin Haiyang, Sun Jiajun, Tang Qianting, Wang Yichun and Peng Xuwei) currently training in the of Shanghai will be subject to the city’s COVID-19 travel restrcitions, which may put their participation at Worlds in jeopardy. However, they later confirmed that according to Zhang Yufei‘s assistant coach, the Shanghai swimmers would be allowed to compete.

Women’s Roster

Men’s Roster