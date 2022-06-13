2022 Futures Qualifier Noah Rabb Commits to Oklahoma Christian University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Noah Rabb of Andover, MN has announced his decision to swim for Oklahoma Christian University beginning in the fall of 2022. He recently graduated from Andover High School and is a year-round member of the Aquajets Swim Team.

Blessed to announce my commitment to Oklahoma Christian! I owe everything to my Savior, Jesus! So grateful to my amazing family for their unwavering support and love. Thanks to all my coaches who encouraged me, pushed me to be better, helped strengthen my character, and reminded me to have fun. I am thrilled to be coached by Olympian Josh Davis, who models that you can be both a swimmer and an unapologetic Christian! Talons up!

Rabb is a 2-time Minnesota HS Boys AA State Championships finalist. In early March, the Andover High School senior swam the 100 back and 200 IM, scoring spots in the A-finals of both events. He finished 6th in the 200 IM (1:53.56) and was runner-up in the 100 back. His 100 back time of 49.70 was his first time breaking the sub-50 benchmark.

He also went a personal best time in the 50 back while leading off Andover’s 200 medley relay. Rabb holds 6 individual school records and is a member of two record relays. He is the conference, section, and true team record-holder in the 100 back. He is Andover High School’s first State medalist.

Rabb is an Academic All American and he earned All American consideration from his 2022 State meet.

The Aquajets swimmer has two 2022 Futures qualifying times. In November, Rabb won the 200 back at the Minnesota Senior Show, posting a best time of 1:51.66 for his first Futures cut. At his high school sectional meet in February, he posted a personal best time in the 200 IM to pick up an additional qualifying time.

Top SCY Times:

50 back – 23.63

100 back – 49.70

200 back – 1:51.66

200 IM – 1:53.02

Oklahoma Christian University will be welcoming Rabb to campus for the 2022-23 season. Last season, he would have been a top competitor for the Eagles. He would have been the team’s second-fastest in the 100 and 200 back and the 200 IM. He will train and compete alongside Dereck Montgomery, JT Amrein, and Nathaniel Whitehead.

Oklahoma Christian finished third at the 2022 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships. Rabb’s top times would have placed him in the A-finals of the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM.

The Eagles have already received a commitment from sprint specialist Kade Couchman for the class of 2026.

