China Claims All 10 Gold Medals at Diving World Series in Sagamihara

Courtesy: FINA

The team of China confirmed its world supremacy by earning all the 10 gold medals on offer during the first leg of the FINA/CNSG Diving World Series, held in Sagamihara (JPN) on March 1-3, 2019. In both the men’s and women’s 3m springboard individual events, this domination even extended to the silver medal, with the Asian powerhouse concluding the meet with a total of 13 podium presences.

In the men’s field, Xie Siyi and Cao Yuan were the best in the lower board (548.80 and 529.40, respectively), leaving the bronze to Jack Laugher, from Great Britain (469.25). In the 10m, Yang Jian (586.20) was also the most regular diver in the final, but Tom Daley (GBR, 579.85) was a proud winner of the silver medal. Aleksandr Bondar (RUS) closed the podium with 545.90. In the synchronized events, Cao Yuan firstly paired with Xie Siyi for gold in the 3m, and then with Chen Aisen for the title in the platform. Mexico, Great Britain, Russia and Australia were the other nations with medals in these events.

In the women’s category, superstar Shi Tingmao (382.05) perfectly controlled operations in the 3m springboard, with her teammate Wang Han securing the silver in 378.90. In the 10m platform, 14-year-old Zhang Jiaqi was the diver to beat (393.30), while Ren Qian had to content with bronze in 371.40. In both events, the most direct challengers to China’s domination came from Canadian athletes: in the springboard, Jennifer Abel finished third (353.40), while Meaghan Benfeito did better in the 10m, earning silver in 385.10.

In the synchro events, things were also clear, with two additional gold medals for China, and Canada, Australia and DPR Korea ensuring the remaining podium positions.

Finally, in mixed action, China was once more superior, with Yang Hao/Chang Yani and Lian Junjie/Si Yajie shining respectively in the 3m and 10m synchro events. British, Canadian and Russian pairs were also in good shape, and to the satisfaction of the local crowd, Japan’s pair Kazuki Murakami/Minami Itahashi managed to get bronze in the 10m synchro event.

The next leg of the FINA/CNSG Diving World Series will now take place in Beijing (CHN) on March 5-7, 2019.

Medalists in Sagamihara (JPN):

MEN

3m springboard: 1. Xie Siyi (CHN) 548.80; 2. Cao Yuan (CHN) 529.40; 3. Jack Laugher (GBR) 469.25

10m platform: 1. Yang Jian (CHN) 586.20; 2. Thomas Daley (GBR) 579.85; 3. Aleksandr Bondar (RUS) 545.90

3m springboard synchro: 1. Cao Yuan/Xie Siyi (CHN) 446.82; 2. Jahir Ocampo/Rommel Pacheco (MEX) 427.86; 3. Daniel Goodfellow/Jack Laugher (GBR) 420.51

10m platform synchro: 1. Cao Yuan/Chen Aisen (CHN) 465.24; 2. Aleksandr Bondar/Viktor Minibaev (RUS) 420.45; 3. Domonic Bedggood/Declan Stacey (AUS) 403.53

WOMEN

3m springboard: 1. Shi Tingmao (CHN) 382.05; 2. Wang Han (CHN) 378.90; 3. Jennifer Abel (CAN) 353.40

10m platform: 1. Zhang Jiaqi (CHN) 393.30; 2. Meaghan Benfeito (CAN) 385.10; 3. Ren Qian (CHN) 371.40

3m springboard synchro: 1. Shi Tingmao/Wang Han (CHN) 330.00; 2. Jennifer Abel/Melissa Citrini Beaulieu (CAN) 302.97; 3. Maddison Keeney/Anabelle Smith (AUS) 301.83

10m platform synchro: 1. Lu Wei/Zhang Jiaqi (CHN) 340.44; 2. Kim A Rim/Kim Mi Rae (PRK) 319.50; 3. Meaghan Benfeito/Caeli McKay (CAN) 311.70

MIXED

3m springboard synchro: 1. Yang Hao/Chang Yani (CHN) 330.63; 2. Francois Imbeau-Dulac/Jennifer Abel (CAN) 327.93; 3. Thomas Daley/Grace Reid (GBR) 312.24

10m platform synchro: 1. Lian Junjie/Si Yajie (CHN) 360.33; 2. Nikita Shleikher/Iuliia Timoshinina (RUS) 334.59; 3. Kazuki Murakami/Minami Itahashi (JPN) 325.50

FINA/CNSG Diving World Series 2019 calendar:

1. Sagamihara (JPN): March 1-3

2. Beijing (CHN): March 7-9

3. Montreal (CAN): April 26-28

4. Kazan (RUS): May 10-12

5. London (GBR): May 17-19